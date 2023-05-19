Jordan Atkins might be a little bleary-eyed during the week because of lack of sleep, but on Saturday nights her eyes are wide open and focused on Bowman Gray Stadium's historic quarter-mile track.

The 25-year-old Mount Tabor graduate, who used to be a very good basketball player for the Spartans back in the day playing for Coach Rick Anderson, has taken that competitive drive to the Street Stock Division. And it’s a safe bet there weren’t 13,000 fans watching her play guard for Mount Tabor a few years ago.

“You really can’t explain it,” said Atkins, who has a full-time ride this season because she’s also her car owner after purchasing a car this winter. “The feel I get when we get to the starting line and I look up and see the crowd. It’s rather amazing that we can do this right here in Winston-Salem.”

To feed her drive to succeed Atkins decided to take a part-time job with FedEx working 32 hours a week that helps fuel her race team. The East Carolina graduate also has her own business, a house-cleaning service she built from scratch called Squeaky Clean Xpress on Peter’s Creek Parkway.

It’s a good thing Atkins is young and doesn’t need a lot of sleep because she pushes herself hard.

“I work at FedEx from 9:30 at night to 4 a.m. and I get to sleep about 4:30 a.m.,” she said about her schedule. “Then I get up around 9 a.m. and work at my business. I also make sure to work on the car in the evenings before going to work again. I have a routine, so it’s not that bad.”

She joked that she works those extra 32 hours for FedEx for that 20 minutes on Saturday nights in the Street Stock race.

Heading into Saturday’s races, which is Week five of 17, Atkins has ran three races and finished in the top 10 each time. She sits fourth in the points’ standings thanks to two top 5 finishes.

Last season she got her feet wet by running in Gerald Robinson Jr.’s car. She admitted she was a little in over her head last summer, but did enough to earn the respect of Amber Lynn, the winningest women’s driver in track history who runs in the Sportsman Division.

At one point Lynn took Atkins around on foot at the track and Lynn pointed out subtle nuances that Atkins appreciated. Lynn also made sure to let Atkins in on how a woman survives in the male-dominated sport.

“Don’t take (crap) from anybody,” Atkins said about Lynn’s advice. “But Amber has been great and she walked me around the track and showed me some things like when to get off the breaks or when to pick it up, so for her to do that was a big help to me.”

Last Saturday after Lynn and Atkins were done practicing they talked for a few minutes near Lynn’s pit area. Atkins also sits right next to Taylor Robbins’ pit area. Robbins, another popular driver who is pregnant with her first child that’s due in August, is not racing this season.

“Her brain is her best asset out here,” Lynn said about Atkins. “She’s smart and knows how to avoid those big wrecks and that’s half the battle. I really like how she’s progressed this season, so I’m ex-cited to see what she can do.”

Robbins loves that there are more women racing at the stadium. This season Susan Harwell has ran some races in Modified, and Emilee Lewis is a rookie in the Street Stock.

“It’s great seeing her out here again,” Robbins said. “And the more experience you get the better chance you have of surviving.”

The Thunder Road Grill 50-lap race in the Street Stock was rained out last Saturday so that division got a week off. They’ll run one race this Saturday with the Thunder Road Grill 50-lapper rescheduled for May 27.

As for how she got hooked on racing it first started at Farmington Dragway. Her parents used to bring her there when she was younger, but then they brought her to Bowman Gray Stadium when she was a teenager.

“I saw it one time and I was like ‘I want to do that,’” she said. “And now I’m doing it.”

Because she’s had success this season her confidence level is high. She’s avoided any major trouble on the track in her division which isn’t always easy.

“I’m more comfortable in the car and knowing when to shift gears and stuff has helped me,” said Atkins, who has No. 23 on her car because she was named after Michael Jordan. “This season I’ve taken a different ap-proach and I’m like ‘OK, I have respect for you’ and I hope that I get that respect back. I know it’s a progression.”