Earlier this season Kyle Larson had success at North Wilkesboro winning in a Truck Series race and the All-Star race. Now, he’ll try to win again in North Carolina by competing Wednesday night at Caraway Speedway in Asheboro.

Larson, 30, a NASCAR Cup regular, will be driving the No. 5 car in Wednesday’s CARS Tour race with $10,000 going to the winner. Larson’s car will be prepared by JR Motorsports, Bryan Shaffer and Josh Tarrant-Hill.

He will be looking for his first win in a Late Model Stock Car since the UNOH Battle at the Beach on the Daytona International Speedway short track back in 2013. Kevin Harvick, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Justin Marks are the owners of the CARS Tour.

It was a conversation with Earnhardt at North Wilkesboro in May that helped Larson decide to run at Caraway.

“Dale approached me during the All Star weekend at North Wilkesboro and I thought it would be fun,” Larson said in a news release from Caraway. “There was one other time I drove a Late Model Stock and that was at Denny Hamlin’s Short Track Showdown at Richmond. I obviously like racing on the local level. I feel like I can have an impact on the attending crowd and viewership on Flo.

“I hope I can go there, have fun, put on a show and compete with some drivers that I’ve never raced with before.”

Larson will team with CARS Tour points leader and defending champion Carson Kvapil.

“It’s really cool that Kyle is coming to Caraway with us,” Kvapil said. “He’s a NASCAR champion and one of those guys who can drive anything and be really competitive right away.”

Layne Riggs will also drive the No. 62 Late Model owned by Kevin and DeLana Harvick. Kevin Harvick will be pulling triple duty Wednesday night as an owner of the series, a car owner and a father as his son, Keelan, who will compete in a Legends car 25-lap race.

Wednesday night’s practice will be begin at 6:30 p.m. and races begin at 7 p.m. The races will also be available online at FloRacing.com.

"This is something Darren Hackett (Caraway owner) and I have been talking about for years that NASCAR should do,” said track promotor Randy Myers. “I am happy that the new CARS Tour owners are moving in this direction. Having the name recognition of owners like Earnhardt Jr. and Harvick adds tremendously to the attention this series and the tracks they compete at receive.”

Myers says holding the races in the middle of the week is one reason why some of the Cup drivers can race.

“When you add in the fact they can command the attention of drivers like Kyle Larson, it speaks volumes for the direction they are taking,” Myers said. “I am sure other big names will add the CARS Tour events to their schedules.

“Mid-week events like the one at make it easier to have those folks competing and helping renew interest in the grass roots tracks and their programs".

Caraway will also be hosting the SMART Modified Tour on Saturday with the featured race the Rusty Harpe Memorial. Other cars that will race Saturday Speedway’s Challengers, Mini Stocks, 602 Modifieds, UCARs and Bootleggers.

Several of the regulars at Bowman Gray Stadium also run on the SMART Tour and will likely race on Saturday. The racing season at Bowman Gray Stadium is off this weekend.

Tim Brown, Jason and Burt Myers and Brandon Ward will be racing on Saturday night. Others who are expected to race are Bobby Labonte, Jeremy Gerstner, Jason Poole, Bobby Measmer, Jr., and John Smith.