Lee Jeffreys holds off Tim Brown to win for the first time this season at Bowman Gray Stadium

Lee Jeffreys knows his place in the pecking order among the veteran drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“I’m not one of those 'Big Dogs',” he said after winning his first race of the season, a 25-lapper in the Modified Division. “I guess I’m sort of like a "Medium Dog.”

Jeffreys, 55, won his 23rd career race in front of about 10,000, holding off defending champion Tim Brown. What helped his cause was the fact that there were no caution flags and Brown was content to stick close to Jeffreys all the way through.

When Jeffreys was asked about his last win, he said he had no idea.

“I didn’t win last year so it’s been awhile,” said Jeffreys, who ranks 21st in Stadium history in victories in the Modified Division. “And I don’t even know how many of these I’ve won, but I’ve been doing this a long time out here.”

Jeffreys says he’s not sure how long he will continue to race. While he still loves the rush of winning a race and competing, he also realizes it’s not easy.

“With the economy going like it is, the sponsors just aren’t going to be there as much,” he said. “And I’m not getting any younger.”

His 23rd career win puts him one behind Jonathan Brown and Melvin Swisher, who are tied for 19th in Stadium history.

Finishing third was Chris Fleming, Burt Myers was fourth and Jonathan Brown was fifth.

“I have to appreciate these wins, because I don’t know when the next one might be,” Jeffreys said.

Rain causes delay in Sportsman race

A small storm delayed the start of the Colors Edge Sportsman 100, but once the track was dry enough the race started about 40 minutes late.

Amber Lynn had the top qualifying time for the race, but on the redraw she started in the second row.

Tommy Neal and Chase Robertson started on the front row in the 100-lap race, which didn't start until 9:30 p.m.

Just 11 laps into the 100-lap race, two separate wrecks had seven cars going out at once. When the race resumed, there were just 13 cars left on the track.

Amber Lynn picked up the victory holding off Riley Neil.

Other winners from Saturday

Nate Gregg spun out leader Bryant Robertson on the last lap and Gregg won the 20-lap Street Stock Division race. Gregg, the points leader, nudged Robertson and when he spun out, Gregg won on the final turn. It was Gregg’s fourth win of the season. Gregg’s father, Billy, wound up second and Christian Joyce was third. Early in the race, Billy Gregg spun out Gerald Robinson Jr. and when Robinson tried to retaliate both Billy and Nate Gregg drove to the infield and hid behind the concrete barriers where the tow truck sits. Robinson was eventually black flagged to the pits.

Several drivers heading to North Wilkesboro

There will be racing again at North Wilkesboro Speedway this week, and several Modified drivers are heading up there on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Brandon Ward said he’s looking forward to it.

“I raced once up there before and I ran some practice laps recently, so it should be fun,” Ward said. “The track’s just not in that good shape because it hasn’t been used regularly in a long time.”

Other drivers who said they are going are Jonathan Brown, Jason and Burt Myers, Luke Fleming and Jeremy Gerstner.

Tim Brown, who has a full-time job with Roush racing in Mooresville, said: “I’m not going. I’ve got to work for a living.”

Around the pits

Susan Kimel, a niece of the late Spider Kimel, was excited that she would drive Spider’s car ahead of the pace car in the 100-lap Sportsman Division race. Kimel’s Kermit “The Frog” car was a staple for a long time at the Stadium. Kimel died earlier this month at the age of 80. “It’s a big night for our family and this is appropriate,” said Susan, a former driver who had 11 victories in her career. A moment of silence for Spider was also observed in the pre-race ceremonies….

Nick Wall, a driver in the Street Stock Division who was suspended for two races, will be allowed back next weekend. He had to sit out the two races over the past two weekends. He was suspended for his actions when he chased down Nate Gregg three weeks ago and hit him three different times on the infield….

Chase Robertson, 17, a senior at Oak Grove High School and a starting linebacker on the football team, will start pulling double duty for the next three weeks. Football practice will officially begin on Monday, but most high schools have been holding minicamps during July. The luxury for Robertson is that his racing season should end the week before Oak Grove plays its first football game….

Next week’s action

The Modified Division will hold its final 100 lap race of the season on Saturday with the Great Clips 100. There will also be the Fans Challenge, with an extra $3,000 up for grabs in the Modified race. There will also be two 20 lap Sportsman races, a 20 lap Street Stock race and one or two Stadium 15-lap races.