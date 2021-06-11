Let's do it again: Bowman Gray Stadium racing on tap again for Saturday night

Public-address announcer Randy Pettitt may have summed it up best last Saturday night for the opener of the 72nd season of Bowman Gray Stadium racing.

“Please do not park on the sidewalks,” he said to the more than 13,000 who flocked to the stadium for the first time in nearly 22 months. “If you did park on the sidewalk, there’s a chance you will be towed.”

The lack of parking around the Stadium has been a way of life for several years, but that's what fans deal with to see their favorite drivers. And the racing inside the stadium was as good as ever in the four divisions, after the long break between seasons.

The shortened season will continue on Saturday night. With the season starting so late in the summer, there are just 11 weeks on the schedule.

Here are four things to watch:

Burt and Tim or Tim and Burt