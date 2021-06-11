 Skip to main content
Let's do it again: Bowman Gray Stadium racing on tap again for Saturday night
More than 17,000 show up for the 72nd season of racing at the stadium

Public-address announcer Randy Pettitt may have summed it up best last Saturday night for the opener of the 72nd season of Bowman Gray Stadium racing.

“Please do not park on the sidewalks,” he said to the more than 13,000 who flocked to the stadium for the first time in nearly 22 months. “If you did park on the sidewalk, there’s a chance you will be towed.”

The lack of parking around the Stadium has been a way of life for several years, but that's what fans deal with to see their favorite drivers. And the racing inside the stadium was as good as ever in the four divisions, after the long break between seasons.

The shortened season will continue on Saturday night. With the season starting so late in the summer, there are just 11 weeks on the schedule.

Here are four things to watch:

Burt and Tim or Tim and Burt

It’s hard to believe that Burt Myers and Tim Brown, who have combined to win 20 championships in the Modified Division, weren't in the top five in the Hayes Jewelers 200 last week. Jonathan Brown’s car was strong when it mattered most, and he won for the first time in his career the opening race of the season. Jonathan’s win was his 19th of his career and that pulled him into a tie with his uncle Don Smith, who was the 1991 Modified champion. Tim Brown finished ninth and Myers was 11th, but they’ll get another chance on Saturday night with two Modified 25-lap races on the schedule.

BGS

Jonathan Brown celebrates after winning the 200-lap Modified Division race last Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Pee Wee Jones’ grandson

Burt Myers, the four-time defending champion in the Modified, is chasing a record that Pee Wee Jones set when he won five straight titles from 1956 to 1960. Jones won six titles overall. Austin Jones, who is Pee Wee’s grandson, will make his debut in the Street Stock Division on Saturday night. Brad Smith, a former driver at the Stadium, is the owner of Austin’s car. Austin is carrying on the long history of the Jones family at the Stadium.

Two defending champions

Billy Gregg, the defending champion in the Street Stock Division, and Chuck Wall, the defending champion in Stadium Stock, each had successful starts to the season with wins last week. Also winning last week in the other Stadium Stock race was Robert Strmiska of Lexington.

Thunder Road Street Stock 50

The Street Stock Division will have its longest race of the season on Saturday with a 50-lapper. There will also be two 25-lap Modified races as well as Sportsman and Stadium Stock races. There will also be a popular chain race after the regular night of racing is over. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the first race scheduled for 8 p.m.

He said it

“My goal was to finally win the opening race of the season and now we’ve done that. Our next goal is to win the points championship so we’re off to a good start.” Jonathan Brown, the winner of the Modified race last Saturday, who has never won a points' championship in the Modified Division.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Race Night

What: Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Chain Race. Plus racing in Sportsman and Stadium Stock divisions

When: Saturday. Gates open 6 p.m., first race 8 p.m.

Where: Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem.

Admission: $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11; free ages 5 and under. Cash only for all tickets sold at the gate on race night.

Parking: Free, but please down park on the sidewalks.

Learn more: bowmangrayracing.com

Points Standings

BRAD'S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 22 Jonathan Brown 50

2 65 Danny Bohn 48

3 79 James Civali 46

4 16 Chris Fleming 44

5 04 Brandon Ward 42

6 17 John Smith 40

7 15 Brian Loftin 38

8 69 John Holleman 36

9 83 Tim Brown 34

10 4 Jason Myers 32

11 1 Burt Myers 30

12 31 Zach Brewer 28

13 8 Darin Redmon 26

14 3 Danny Propst 24

15 44 Daniel Beeson 22

16 55 Jeremy Gerstner 20

17 6 Chris Williams 18

18 75 Lee Jeffreys 16

19 40 Frank Fleming 14

20 5 Randy Butner 12

21 45 Lee Stimpson 10

22 07 Dennis Holdren 8

23 53 Andy Jankowiak 6

24 51 Drew Moffitt 4

25 77 Susan Harwell 2

MCDOWELL HEATING & AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES

1 21 Tommy Neal 50

2 19 Michael Adams 48

3 55 Zack Ore 46

4 12 Justin Taylor 44

5 03 Sterling Plemmons 42

6 2 Amber Lynn 40

7 68 Robbie Brewer 38

8 92 Kyle Southern 36

9 38 Mitch Gales 34

10 6 Kirk Sheets 32

11 02 Wesley Thompson 30

12 08 Jacob Creed 28

13 31 Chase Robertson 26

14 05 Spencer Martin 24

15 54 Braden Mills 22

LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES

1 98 Billy Gregg 50

2 1 Christian Joyce 48

3 69 Gerald Robinson Jr 46

4 00 Donnie Martin 44

5 02 David Creed 42

6 97 Jeremy Warren 40

7 40 Taylor Robbins 38

8 22 Brian Wall 36

9 3 Dennis Lanier 34

10 99 Bryan Sykes 32

11 15 Nick Wall 30

12 7 Chris Allison 28

13 13 Kevin Gilbert 26

14 58 Justin Commings 24

15 28 Nate Gregg 22

16 79 Conner Shaw 20

17 2 Willie Wall 18

18 30 Bobby Willana 16

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES

1 81 Chuck Wall 50

90 Robert Strmiska 50

3 80 Luke Smith 48

1 Grayson Keaton 48

5 17 Andy Southern 46

22 Adam Thomas 46

7 27 Austin Cates 44

46 Wyatt Sapp 44

9 66 Blaine Curry 42

55 Jeremy Smith 42

11 12 Levi Holt 40

33 DJ Dean 40

13 76 Billy Cameron Jr 38

70 Jeffery Burrow 38

15 69 Brandon Crotts 36

31 Kyler Staley 36

17 54 Justin Owens 34

23 Blake Spears 34

19 7 Joel Stewart 32

3 Taylor Hedrick 32

21 14 Ken Bridges 30

9 Brandon Brendle 30

23 9 Robbie Shrewsbury 28

48 Junior Smith 28

25 74 Matt Alley 26

28 Robert Mabe 26

All-time victories at the Stadium

91 - Tim Brown

83 - Burt Myers

74 - Junior Miller

64 - Ralph Brinkley

55 - Paul Radford

47 - Perk Brown

46 - Phillip Smith

39 - Johnny Johnson

38 - Gary Myers

34 - Billy Hensley

33 - Robert Jeffreys

33 - Jason Myers

31 - Al Hill

29 - Gary Wood

29 - Satch Worley

28 - Pee Wee Jones

26 - Chris Turner

25 - Max Berrier

