Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two of the longest races of the season in the Sportsman and Street Stock divisions will be featured Saturday night in week six of Bowman Gray Stadium’s 75th racing season.

For the Thunder Road Grill 50 lap Street Stock race, patience will be key as those drivers will navigate the longest race of the season on double points night.

In the 100 lap Sportsman race patience will also be paramount but avoiding the big wrecks will also come in handy.

“It’s definitely a marathon with that 100 lapper,” Michael Adams last week about what’s needed to be successful. “Your tires have to go a long way and your set up has to carry you the entire way if you want to contend. Those longer races are always interesting.”

The points’ races are close in all four divisions including the Modified. That division will have two 25-lap races mixed in with the two longer races.

Last week Tim Brown won his 96th career race at the stadium but doesn’t want to hear about the magical 100th win that he's closing in on.

"My focus is just keeping my head down and keep winning races, and keep taking this same race car to the race track and keeping our sponsors (happy),” Brown said. “That's all we can do.”

Here’s what you need to know about this week’s races.

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

• Twin 25-lap Modified races

• 100-lap Sportsman Division race

• One or two 15-lap races Stadium Stock Series

• 50-lap Street Stock race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available at stadium gates or on-line with advance purchase

Parking

Free

Last week’s winners

Tim Brown, Dan Speeney (Modified); Zack Ore, Tommy Neal (Sportsman); Brad Lewis (Street Stock); Chuck Wall (Stadium Stock)

More info