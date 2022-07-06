Longtime track announcer Randy Pettitt resigns with seven weeks to go in Bowman Gray Stadium's season

One of the most familiar faces – and voices – at Bowman Gray Stadium racing has decided to leave his position as public-address announcer on Saturday nights.

Randy Pettitt, 55, who has added to the excitement of the weekly racing series for the last 15 years, will not be at the track for the rest of the season after resigning.

“It’s just the right time for me to step aside,” Pettitt said by phone on Wednesday morning. “There were a few philosophical issues with the (upper management) and it was time. I decided this after the last weekend of racing, and I wanted to give them some time because we had the Fourth of July break.”

Peittitt, a Parkland graduate who grew up at the track, said the friendships he’s developed with drivers, crew members, NASCAR officials and the fans will be what he misses the most.

“I’ve always said that’s my family over there and it will always be that way,” Pettitt said. "I see those kids in the stands and I remember when I was one of those kids so it's a special place to me."

Gray Garrison, who is the promoter of one of NASCAR oldest weekly series, said Randy Pulliam and Robert Collins will take over for Pettitt. Pulliam has been helping Pettitt for several years but will now do more of the announcing.

“The show will roll on and Randy and Robert are well versed in what is going on and what we need out there to keep the fans informed,” Garrison said.

Garrison also wished Pettitt, who is in the process of writing a book, well.

“He loves Bowman Gray and it’s been a part of his life for a long time, but he’s in a different stage of his life and we wish him well,” Garrison said.

Pettitt, who dresses the part with some colorful clothes each Saturday night, has done a great job through the years moving the races along. With his bald head and colorful clothes he’s hard to miss as he rattles off statistics after each race. He also interviews each winner in victory lane.

On his final radio show titled “The Pit Stop” with Brett Wiseman that aired on WTOB radio on Monday night, Pettitt broke the news while interviewing two of his favorite drivers – Tim Brown and Burt Myers.

“Those two guys have grown up with me and are two of the best that’s ever driven out there so it was appropriate to have them on my final radio show,” Pettitt said.

Myers, who has 85 career Modified wins and is a 10-time points' champion, said Pettitt was part of the show each week.

“Randy is part of what makes Bowman Gray, Bowman Gray," Myers said. "He’s been a part of the show for a lot of years."

Each week Pettitt had a big binder notebook that he kept with him at all times because it had statistics on just about every driver in all four divisions. He said he’s had help through years with those stats thanks to Justin Mincey of Thomasville.

“Justin is also helping with the TV (Floracing.com) this season but he was a big help to me,” Pettitt said.

Throughout his career Pettitt has called racing at other tracks throughout North and South Carolina and into Virginia said he has no plans for the rest of this season to be at any other track.

“I’m going to focus mostly on the book I’m writing,” he said about a book on Chip Loftin, a rags to riches story who founded strutmasters.com. “He’s a fascinating guy who founded his own company in 1999 and has done extremely well in the racing industry.”

Pettitt said he has no plans on returning to Bowman Gray Stadium this season even as a fan but didn’t rule out coming back to watch racing in 2023.

“I’m sure I’ll come back to watch at some point,” Pettitt said. “....You get that feeling that it was time to go, so I made the decision.”