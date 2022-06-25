Michael Adams survives 100 lap Sportsman Division race, holds off Wesley Thompson

With fireworks in the background at nearby Quarry Park, Michael Adams was making his own fireworks by winning the Sportsman Division 100 lap race in front of about 11,000 at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night.

Adams, who won for the 21st time in his career, held off Wesley Thompson with Zack Clifton third and Zack Ore fourth.

“I look forward to these races every year,” said Adams, who won his third career 100 lapper. “With the cone restarts, it makes it so much more fun. That lets you duke it out and fight it out.”

Thompson sat in his car after it was weighed, back in the pit area, and said he was upset with the second-place finish.

“I finished second,” Thompson said. “And finishing second sucks when you had the best car and I felt like I had the best car. It pisses me off to be that close, because these guys work so hard.”

Adams said the win should help his season come into focus a little more.

“We’ve had all top 10s and this is our first win of the season,” Adams said. “We struggled a little bit, but the guys have worked their tails off.”

There were nine caution flags over the 100 laps.

“You have to be there at the end,” Adams said. “You can’t take the cone unless it’s going to benefit you, and when it does benefit you it’s best to take advantage.”

Points leader Tommy Neal had to go to a backup car after a problem with his engine. Gray Garrison, the track promoter, said Neal’s engine wasn’t illegal, but had some issues so Neal had to make the change.

Instead of his No. 21 car, Neal drove 08 and said before the race he hopes to have another engine in two weeks when racing resumes.

“There were a few things questionable, so he went to a backup car, so it’s all good,” Garrison said.

Neal said: “We weren’t disqualified or thrown out or anything like that. It’s just motor problems.”

Despite using his backup car Neal, who started 10th, ended up finishing way back after a late mechanical issue. Neal worked his way up to second and was giving Adams a run, but sparks flew out from the bottom of his car and he had to pit in the later stages. Neal finished 12th in the race, but made sure to give Adams a love tap before Adams had his victory lap.

Burt Myers is alive and well

Burt Myers hasn’t been in the witness protection program; it only seemed that way.

Myers, a 10-time points champion, has struggled this season to find his footing, but he had everything working to perfection with a 25-lap victory in the first Modified Division race on Saturday. He grabbed the pole with the fastest time of the season, then held off defending champion Tim Brown for his 85th career win. Brown is the all-time leader with 94 wins.

“I’ve heard it this year that I’m too old,” Myers said. “But I know my crew hasn’t forgotten how to get my car ready. I know I haven’t forgotten how to drive it.”

Myers now has won at least one race per season since 1999 and said he’s rooting for his younger brother, Jason, to win his first points title.

“I know we are out of it, so it’s about winning races for me,” Myers said. “I just want to thank the fans because they’ve stuck with me even though we haven’t been here (to victory lane) in a long time.”

Myers hadn’t won in 364 days, with his last win coming in late June in 2021.

Other winners from Saturday night

In the Street Stock Division 20-lap race, Christian Joyce was the first repeat winner as he held off the hard-charging Billy Gregg. It was Gregg, who started eighth, who quickly worked his way behind Joyce for the final 12 laps. Despite two late caution flags, Joyce held on for the win.

In the second Modified Division race, which was 25 laps, Jonathan Brown took advantage when leader John Holleman and Brown got tangled up late. Brown had the least amount of damage and continued, but Holleman spun out and in the spin collected Junior Snow. Brandon Ward, the points leader at the start of the night, finished second.

No racing next weekend

The season will come to a halt next weekend with the Fourth of July break. Racing will resume on July 9, with a 100-lap Modified race that will be the feature. It’s also double points night for all of the divisions. There will be seven more weeks of racing once the season begins on July 9.

Around the pits

Tim Brown said he thought about heading on vacation with his young family, but said he’ll stay close to home during the off weekend. “We’ll work on the car some but we’ll enjoy the week-end off with the family,” Brown said….

Chase Robertson and his family will be heading for a beach vacation this weekend. “We will enjoy a little down time but when we get back the season will roll on for the rest of the summer,” Robertson said….

Before Saturday night’s racing, the father and son combination of Billy and Nate Gregg were tied for the points title in the Street Stock Division. Billy said there’s been a little trash talking among the family. “Oh yeah, we’ve been going at it a little bit,” said Billy, who is the two-time defending champion of the division. Nate smile when asked about being tied with his father. “It’s a long season so we’ll see,” Nate said….

Brandon Ward, who was the points leader in Modified heading into Saturday’s races, will race on Wednesday at Caraway Speedway in Asheboro, then might go to Orlando, Fla. to see his 7-year-old daughter in a dance recital. “We have the weekend off so I might go down to Florida to see my little girl dance,” Ward said.

