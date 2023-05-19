Mike Joy is making special note of his opportunity to call Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway for Fox Sports, both from a professional and a historic perspective.

Joy did describe races at the speedway for a radio network in the 1980s and 1990s, but this is new territory as he provides descriptions to the picture being delivered to the country.

"I don't believe there is a major sports facility in America that has ever been abandoned and then brought back to life to host major league events," Joy said on Friday. "You know, people talk about Field of Dreams out in Iowa, but that was built for the purpose of the movie and then hosting throwback games. So, (North Wilkesboro) wasn't brought to life, but it was brought back to life.

"So, for me, this would be like getting to call a baseball game at Fenway Park, a football game at Lambeau Field or Soldier Field," he said. "You know, it's really cool to be able to throw back. And I get to bring my 24-year-old son to a track that he's never been to, never seen."

Fenway Park has been mentioned multiple times during the week as an old venue that's still functioning today as the home of the Boston Red Sox, and like that ballpark, North Wilkesboro has a scoreboard that's a throwback to its early days and has been erected where it initially stood. The only difference between the two sites is that Fenway has never shut down since it opened in 1912.

"The manual scoreboard has been recreated in turn three, where the numbers have to be flipped by a person instead of being electronic?' Joy said. "Just a lot of those neat touches to say this is the way it was and this is the way it's going to be."

Speaking of numbers, Joy produced this statistic for the five-eights-mile oval: He estimates there were approximately 74 Cup races at North Wilkesboro before it closed in 1996, and just over half of those races were won by seven drivers, all of whom are in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Joy often drove past the track on his way to Bristol and just wondered if racing would ever return. During that time, NASCAR had set its sights on new tracks with a lot more glitz.

"NASCAR wanted to be in bigger markets and distant markets and expand its reach," he said. "And Wilkesboro had the smallest seating capacity and the fewest amenities of any of the Cup tracks. So, it was pretty obvious that when NASCAR decided that dates could be moved from one track to another to help accomplish expansion, it was pretty obvious that this track would lose one if not both dates."

Another factor in the departure from North Wilkesboro was its proximity to other tracks in North Carolina and Tennessee, according to Joy.

"Even with R.J. Reynolds as the primary funding mechanism for the sport, they just didn't need so many tracks concentrated in one area," he said, pointing to Charlotte, Bristol, Rockingham and Martinsville. "It just didn't make sense to have that many races in that small of a geographic area."

Former Cup driver Bobby Labonte, who is an analyst for Fox Sports, was among the group of drivers who came to North Wilkesboro to participate in tire tests. He, too, was curious as to whether the track could be revived.

"I was kind of awestruck in a lot of ways," Labonte said of his return. "A couple of years before that, a lot of weeds have grown up through the cracks and things have deteriorated so much, you're like, 'What's going to actually come with this?' How are they going to make this work?"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. led the revival, having the track replicated for iRacing. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper used a portion of the state's COVID-19 relief money to begin renovations. The weeds are gone, fresh paint has been applied and chalets have been built on the backstretch as the next-best thing to luxury boxes. The old concession stands also were restored. There's hardly a sign of rust.

"It was a cool, cool track. It was like one of a kind," Labonte said. "With the way it was shaped and the way it was designed, or not designed ... downhill on the frontstretch, uphill on the backstretch. I thought that was cool."

Another modern amenity added to North Wilkesboro is lights. The green flag will fall at 8 p.m., ushering in the most significant difference between now and when the track closed in 1996. When Joy signs off, he expect the fans to ask when can they come back to watch more racing.

"So, I think when they wave the checkered flag, instead of saying, 'Wow, that was a wonderful look back at our past,' I think we're going to be saying, 'Wow, that was fun. What's next?' "