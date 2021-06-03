 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Modified Division: Burt Myers will go for his fifth title in a row this season at Bowman Gray Stadium
0 comments

Modified Division: Burt Myers will go for his fifth title in a row this season at Bowman Gray Stadium

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bowman Gray Aug. 17

Burt Myers talks with track announcer Randy Pettitt after winning his fourth Modified Division title in August of 2019.

 Walt Unks, Journal

The 72nd season of one of the oldest NASCAR-sanctioned series will open on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium. Eleven weeks of racing will determine points titles in four divisions. A preview of the Modified Division.

Defending champion

Burt Myers

Residence

Walnut Cove

Age

45

Years at the track

26 years with 10 titles including four straight

2019 success

“We just had a lot of hard working, dedicated crew that wants to win and do whatever it takes to succeed. Maybe early in my career it was about the trophy that night but it’s more about having the whole package and being consistent each Saturday night.”

On winning five in a row

“It will be different because I believe there are only 11 weekends instead of the usual 17 or 18, so it’s a shorter season. I think we have to take the same mentality into this season and be consistent. I don’t know that it will necessarily be harder because of the shorter season but we know it’s important to get off to a good start the first couple of weeks.”

About the cars

The Modifieds, NASCAR's first sanctioned division, have been the featured division at Bowman Gray Stadium since racing began in 1949. At 2,650 pounds minimum, the lightweight Modifieds are still the most powerful cars sanctioned by NASCAR.

If you go

What: Hayes Jewelers 200, Modified Division; 40-lap Sports-man race; races in Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions.

When: Saturday. Gates open 6 p.m., first race 8 p.m.

Where: Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem.

Admission: $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11; free ages 5 and under. Cash only for all tickets sold at the gate on race night.

Parking: Free.

Learn more: bowmangrayracing.com

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

2019 Modified Division Points (Top 20)

1. Burt Myers 649

2. James Civali 626

3. Tim Brown 606

4. Brandon Ward 554

5. Jonathan Brown 549

6. Jason Myers 517

7. Daniel Yates 508

8. Lee Jeffreys 507

9. Chris Fleming 502

10. Randy Butner 484

11. John Smith 437

12. Daniel Beeson 324

13. Danny Bohn 310

14. Zack Clifton 275

15. Darin Redmon 257

16. Chris Williams 225

17. Susan Harwell 214

18. Danny Propst 202

19. Andrew Harrah 192

20. Drew Moffitt 149

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News