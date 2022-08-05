 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Modified Division will feature 100 lap race on Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium

  • 0
  • John Dell

She won a 100 lap Sportsman Division race on Saturday night

Drivers are running out of weeks in the 73rd season of Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing season.

With three weeks left Saturday night’s races will give those drivers more chances to pick up valuable points.

The featured race will be the Great Clips 100 in the Modified Division where nothing has been decided in the race to the championship.

Several drivers from were in North Wilkesboro on Tuesday and Wednesday nights as the famous speedway reopened. Now, it will be back to the Bowman Gray Stadium grind on the famed quarter-mile track.

Last weekend most of the drama came from the 100-lap Sportsman race in which Amber Lynn took home the checkered flag. The track doesn’t keep records of how many wins that women have had over the years but unofficially she overtook Susan Kimel as Lynn now has 12 victories in her career.

She also didn’t mind throwing a little shade after her win to those at the stadium who might not be fans.

"This means a lot more to the kids and the girls that are coming up,” she said last Saturday. “All I hear is 'Amber, you shouldn't be doing this, you should be in the kitchen.' But, baby, I can cook dinner and win races, so let's go."

Bowman Gray Racing July 30 2022 (copy)

Amber Lynn celebrates winning the 100-lap Sportsman race last weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Here are three things to watch for on Saturday night

1. Is it bumper cars or racing? The Street Stock Division has more cars swapping paint than at a carnival where the bumper cars go at each other. Billy Gregg and his son, Nate, are running away from everybody in the points’ race. One of them will be the champion in three weeks, but even though this series runs just one 20-lap race a weekend there are a lot of cautions. And from those cautions come plenty of fits of anger, which happened again last week when at one point Gerald Robinson Jr. had to be black-flagged and sent to the pits after trying to go after the Greggs. Saturday night is also the return of Nick Wall, who was suspended for two weeks by NASCAR for going after Nate Gregg earlier this month.

2. Mike Speeney appeared to have won the second Modified race doing it from the poll last Saturday but then later he was disqualified. He failed the post-race technical inspection and second-place finisher Brian Loftin was declared the winner. Jeremy Gerstner moved from third to second. Speeney’s disqualification put him in last place in the updated results.

3. Tiger Tommy Neal is going to be tough to beat in the Sportsman Division with just three weeks left. He leads Justin Taylor 26 points and Michael Adams by 38 points. Neal is the defending champion in the Sportsman and showed off that season-long consistency two weeks ago when he finished second in both Sportsman races.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Points' Standings

MODIFIED

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 04 Brandon Ward 604

2 83 Tim Brown 602

3 16 Chris Fleming 576

4 22 Jonathan Brown 563

5 4 Jason Myers 558

6 1 Burt Myers 546

7 69 John Holleman 516

8 55 Jeremy Gerstner 496

9 5 Randy Butner 475

10 75 Lee Jeffreys 440

11 51 Junior Snow 429

12 79 Zach Brewer 405

13 44 Daniel Beeson 362

14 99 William Smith 240

15 05 Bussy Beavers 238

16 3 Danny Propst 159

17 41 Cory Lovette 156

18 77 Susan Harwell 155

19 12 Dean Ward 124

     14 Greg Butcher 124

      21 65 Danny Bohn 120

22 68 Eddie Collins 88

23 37 Dan Speeney 86

24 40 Luke Fleming 82

25 78 Paul Hall 74

26 79 Brian Loftin 64

27 88 Al Hill 61

28 2 Mike Adams 59

29 24 Andrew Harrah 56

30 07 John Smith 50

31 78 Austin Pack 38

32 37 Mike Speeney 36

33 92 Brody Jones 33

34 6 Troy Young 32

35 99 Jordan Fleming 30

36 78 Josh Kosser 24

     68 Junior Miller 24

     88 Matt Smith 24

      2 Gabriel Saavedra 24

40 05 Grayson Ward 21

41 51 Drew Moffitt 20

42 45 Gary Young Jr. 19

43 88 Dennis Jerrett 18

44 6 Jason Southern 16

45 88 Ryan Robertson 12

46 88 Brad Robbins 10

47 14 Shannon McGlamery 8

SPORTSMAN

1 21 Tommy Neal 597

2 12 Justin Taylor 571

3 19 Michael Adams 559

4 81 Zack Clifton 558

5 31 Chase Robertson 548

6 55 Zack Ore 515

7 2 Amber Lynn 508

8 07 Riley Neal 498

9 22 Wesley Thompson 447

10 92 Kyle Southern 423

11 03 Sterling Plemmons 378

12 6 Kirk Sheets 374

13 54 Braden Mills 369

14 7 Connor Branch 356

15 38 Mitch Gales 301

16 08 Jacob Creed 189

17 8 Casey Kepley Jr 188

18 08 Dylan Ward 185

19 02 Terry Thompson 172

20 5 Spencer Martin 150

21 30 Blake Shupe 144

22 06 Chase Lewis 129

23 66 Ronnie Clifton 76

24 3 Jeff Garrison 66

25 51 Austin Taylor 50

26 83 Cody Griffin 49

27 9 Tom Zackary 24

28 1 Doug Wall 7

29 77 Dale Fishel 5

STREET STOCK

1 28 Nate Gregg 622

2 98 Billy Gregg 618

3 02 David Creed 518

4 99 Bryan Sykes 510

5 1 Christian Joyce 500

6 7 Zack Staley 462

7 40 Taylor Robbins 450

8 72 Bryant Robertson 438

9 13 Kevin Gilbert 418

10 8 Bryan Sykes Jr 406

11 24 Austin Jones 394

12 69 Jordan Atkins 372

13 22 Brian Wall 370

14 10 Craig Hartless 344

15 15 Nick Wall 316

16 79 Conner Shaw 250

17 97 Chris Allison 236

18 16 Brad Lewis 232

19 68 Gerald Robinson Jr 214

20 70 Cale Martin 210

21 64 Steven Truell 196

22 06 Chase Lewis 186

23 51 Austin Taylor 136

24 97 Charlie Gregg 110

25 00 Donnie Martin 60

26 2 Willie Wall 40

27 21 Wes Glascoe 14

STADIUM STOCK

1 24 A.J. Sanders 662

2 43 Brandon Brendle 642

3 46 Wyatt Sapp 586

4 69 Brandon Crotts 562

5 16 Blaine Curry 540

6 54 Justin Owens 538

7 03 Cody Gum 458

8 51 Andrew Cates 452

9 81 Chuck Wall 432

10 31 Kyler Staley 420

11 27 Austin Cates 416

12 12 Levi Holt 398

13 25 Matt Goodwin 352

14 74 Matt Alley 342

15 28 Robert Mabe 324

16 05 Victor Flores 308

17 8 Stephen Sanders 298

    14 Ken Bridges 298

19 17 Andy Southern 282

20 47 Tyler McDonald 272

     40 Kenny Dixon 272

22 68 Tyler Bush 256

23 80 Luke Smith 232

24 76 Grayson Keaton 220

25 33 DJ Dean 210

26 48 Junior Smith 164

27 1 Jessie Yopp 156

28 7 Joel Stewart 154

29 39 Patrick Mullen 96

30 59 Isaac Harris 94

31 71 Corbin Foster 92

32 59 Dakota Warden 90

33 78 Billy Cameron Jr 86

34 2 Blake Spears 74

35 71 James Allison 72

36 6 Dale Patterson 70

37 32 William Smith 54

38 76 Connor Keaton 48

39 75 Isaiah Dean 44

40 22 Adam Thomas 42

41 99 Blake Walker 40

     01 Chris Allison 40

43 02 Paula Morgan 38

44 41 Terry Torrence 36

45 26 Jody Tingler 34

46 45 Josh Williams 30

47 21 Michael Wells 28

    59 Isaac Hayes 28

49 82 Alex Whatley 16

50 71 Dillon Freeman 8

Saturday Night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available only at stadium gates; cash only

Parking

Free

Winners last week

Lee Jeffreys, Brian Loftin (Modified); Amber Lynn (Sportsman); Nate Gregg (Street Stock); Blain Curry (Stadium Stock)

The breakdown

• Great Clips 100 lap Modified

• Twin 20-lappers in Sportsman Division

• 20-lap race in Street Stock Division

• One or two 15-lappers in Stadium Stock Division

• 20 lap Classic Modified race

Information

BowmanGrayRacing.com

