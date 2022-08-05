Modified Division will feature 100 lap race on Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Drivers are running out of weeks in the 73rd season of Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing season.

With three weeks left Saturday night’s races will give those drivers more chances to pick up valuable points.

The featured race will be the Great Clips 100 in the Modified Division where nothing has been decided in the race to the championship.

Several drivers from were in North Wilkesboro on Tuesday and Wednesday nights as the famous speedway reopened. Now, it will be back to the Bowman Gray Stadium grind on the famed quarter-mile track.

Last weekend most of the drama came from the 100-lap Sportsman race in which Amber Lynn took home the checkered flag. The track doesn’t keep records of how many wins that women have had over the years but unofficially she overtook Susan Kimel as Lynn now has 12 victories in her career.

She also didn’t mind throwing a little shade after her win to those at the stadium who might not be fans.

"This means a lot more to the kids and the girls that are coming up,” she said last Saturday. “All I hear is 'Amber, you shouldn't be doing this, you should be in the kitchen.' But, baby, I can cook dinner and win races, so let's go."

Here are three things to watch for on Saturday night

1. Is it bumper cars or racing? The Street Stock Division has more cars swapping paint than at a carnival where the bumper cars go at each other. Billy Gregg and his son, Nate, are running away from everybody in the points’ race. One of them will be the champion in three weeks, but even though this series runs just one 20-lap race a weekend there are a lot of cautions. And from those cautions come plenty of fits of anger, which happened again last week when at one point Gerald Robinson Jr. had to be black-flagged and sent to the pits after trying to go after the Greggs. Saturday night is also the return of Nick Wall, who was suspended for two weeks by NASCAR for going after Nate Gregg earlier this month.

2. Mike Speeney appeared to have won the second Modified race doing it from the poll last Saturday but then later he was disqualified. He failed the post-race technical inspection and second-place finisher Brian Loftin was declared the winner. Jeremy Gerstner moved from third to second. Speeney’s disqualification put him in last place in the updated results.

3. Tiger Tommy Neal is going to be tough to beat in the Sportsman Division with just three weeks left. He leads Justin Taylor 26 points and Michael Adams by 38 points. Neal is the defending champion in the Sportsman and showed off that season-long consistency two weeks ago when he finished second in both Sportsman races.