Mother Nature won again at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Thanks to a rainstorm that moved in that included lightning at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night race officials cancelled the seventh week of the 17-week season. It’s the second straight week that the racing was cancelled because of rain.

“Racing tonight has been cancelled,” track announcer Randy Pulliam told the fans that had gathered with around 7,000 holding out hope that the rain would stay away.

The first race saw the Stadium Stock cars get on the track but then it started raining. That's when Randy Smith, the chief flagman, waved the cars back to the pits.

During qualifying for the Modified Chris Fleming had the fastest car with a lap of 13.194 with Burt Myers second, Brandon Ward third and Jason Myers was fourth. The lineups for next week’s racing will stand for the Elite Underground Utility 100 in the Modified Division, which will be run this Saturday.

Also next week will be the Stadium Stock 50, the longest race of the season for that division. There will also be two Sportsman 20-lap races and one 20-lap Street Stock along with a chain race at the end of the night.

The double-points night all four divisions that was scheduled for this Saturday night has been moved to June 24.

“If the car wouldn’t have been a little sideways I would have gotten into 12,” Fleming said about having the fastest car. “She’s fast for sure.”

There were two rainouts last season but now there have been two through the first seven weeks of the season.

Tickets that were purchased at the stadium will be honored this Saturday. Online tickets can be used at any point during the season.

Around the pits

Since 2010 the Myers brothers, Jason and Burt, have occupied the same pit space on pit row but they changed it up for Saturday. They moved to get better shade to combat the sun. “I think we’ve been over there since like 2010 but we switched it up,” Burt said. “You know we aren’t superstitious so we’ll be fine.”…

Junior Snow, who runs in the Modified Division, says double points’ night that’s rescheduled for June 24 makes the racing more interesting. “We’ve got two 25 lap races so the whole key is qualifying well on a double points nice,” he said. “And they average your two finishes to figure out the points.”…

Amber Lynn, who runs in the Sportsman Division, said the double points nights is fun for the fans. “But for us drivers it’s stressful,” Lynn said. “There’s a lot more drama.”…

One the schedule for Bowman Gray Stadium is a rain date around the Fourth of July. But the rain date is there for show only. According to Loren Pinilis, who handles public relations for the longest running NASCAR weekly series, that rain date has never been used. “We haven’t used it in 75 years,” Pinilis said….

Every week track announcer Randy Pulliam highlights a past night of racing. Back on June 3, 1995 Tim Brown won his 10th career race. Brown now has 96 career Modified wins and is the all-time leader in stadium history.