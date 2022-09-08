NASCAR returning to North Wilkesboro next year with 2023 All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro Speedway will welcome back NASCAR on May 21, 2023 when it hosts the All-Star Race.

The speedway hasn’t hosted a NASCAR national series event since 1996.

“I expect this to be a NASCAR All-Star week of activities,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.

Gov. Roy Cooper and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were on hand for the announcement in Raleigh on Thursday morning.

“Some of my best memories as a little boy were going to North Wilkesboro,” said Earnhardt. “And it got even better when I raced there as a teenager. I never thought I’d see that place full again, and then I got to race there this summer in a late model before a full house. There’s just something special about it. I know the track, the fans, and the community will put on a show when we’re back with the Cup cars for the All-Star race.”

Cooper, wearing a retro North Wilkesboro Speedway jacket, underscored the importance of Thursday's announcement.

“Motorsports are critical to North Carolina’s history, culture and economy, and our investments have helped to get the engines running again in places that needed revival,” said Cooper. “North Wilkesboro Speedway is back and better than ever, and the All-Star Race will take it to new heights.”