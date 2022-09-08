NASCAR returning to North Wilkesboro next year with 2023 All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro Speedway will welcome back NASCAR on May 21, 2023 when it hosts the All-Star Race.
The speedway hasn’t hosted a NASCAR national series event since 1996.
“I expect this to be a NASCAR All-Star week of activities,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were on hand for the announcement in Raleigh on Thursday morning.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was in Raleigh on Thursday morning for the announcement that North Wilkesboro Speedway will host NASCAR's All-Star Race in May 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
“Some of my best memories as a little boy were going to North Wilkesboro,” said Earnhardt. “And it got even better when I raced there as a teenager. I never thought I’d see that place full again, and then I got to race there this summer in a late model before a full house. There’s just something special about it. I know the track, the fans, and the community will put on a show when we’re back with the Cup cars for the All-Star race.”
Cooper, wearing a retro North Wilkesboro Speedway jacket, underscored the importance of Thursday's announcement.
“Motorsports are critical to North Carolina’s history, culture and economy, and our investments have helped to get the engines running again in places that needed revival,” said Cooper. “North Wilkesboro Speedway is back and better than ever, and the All-Star Race will take it to new heights.”
Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during Thursday's NASCAR announcement in Raleigh.
Walt Unks, Journal
PHOTOS: Racing returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway with races featuring NASCAR veterans and Bowman Gray drivers
Rick "Otis" Norman works to fire up the crowd before racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Norman said he went to NASCAR races from the time he was 9-years-old.
Michael Bustle of Harmony is brought to tears during pre-race ceremonies at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. "It's pretty overwhelming," he said. "I remember coming to (NASCAR) races and you'd pay $12.50 to sit in the general admission seats."
Bowman Gray modified series points leader Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem leads the pack of drivers in the early laps during the touring modified race at North Wilkesboro Speedway Tuesday.
The sun sets behind North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Kase Chrismon, 3, of Walnut Cove, waves to the drivers during pre-race ceremonies at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Josh Taylor of Mooresville and his son, Xander, 21 months, show their excitement as drivers take their warm-up laps at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
A seat cushion is a must for watching races at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
North Wilkesboro Speedway branded merchandise was available at trailers throughout the speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Walker Jack Weaver, 11, of Charleston, S.C. watches practice from the front row at North Wilkesboro Speedway , Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Bowman Gray regular Jason Myers takes a break between testing and qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway , Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
NASCAR cup driver Kevin Harvick jokes with Max Myers, 6, son of Bowman Gray driver Jason Myers during a break in qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman gives an autographed card to Ryan Hurst, 9, of Millers Creek in the pits racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway , Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Ryan's dad James said he named his son after Newman. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Tires can get chewed up pretty quickly at North Wilkesboro Speedway as bits of gravel, asphalt and rubber stick to the tires.
Greg Davis, a crew member for Bowman Gray modified driver Brandon Ward, checks the tires after practice at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Bowman Gray modified series points leader Brandon Ward talks with his crew members in the pits before racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Jody Utt checks the tire pressure on Bobby Labonte's modified car before racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Bowman Gray modified driver Burt Myers laughs with a crew member as he gets buckled up for qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Racing fans get ready for the green flag at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
A Popeye figurine is strapped to the roll cage on Bobby Labonte's modified race car at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. One of Labonte's crew said the toy was a gift from a young fan a couple years ago. Labonte won that night and Popeye has been along for the ride ever since. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte, the 2000 Cup Series champion (left), catches up with former Junior Johnson pit crew member and current North Wilkesboro Speedway Director of Operations Ronald Queen in the pits before racing began, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman climbs in to his modified car as he prepares for qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway , Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Ten-time Bowman Gray champion Burt Myers talks about the opportunity to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Fans purchase tickets for races at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The ticket booth once served as a chicken house before the track was built.
Racing fans purchase snacks at a concession stand at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte puts on his helmet as he prepares to qualify in his modified car at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Burt Myers crosses the start/finish line while qualifying in his 602 race car at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman crosses the start/finish line during qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway , Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Skylar Oakes, 5, and Max Myers, 6, watch qualifying from pit road at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Max is the son of driver Jason Myers and Skylar is the daughter of crew member Michael Oakes.
Flagman A.J. Pollard waves the green flag during qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
NASCAR truck series driver Ryan Preece talks with other drivers and crew members as he waits to qualify in his modified series car at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
NASCAR truck series driver Ryan Preece poses for a photos with Sadie Myers, daughter of Bowman Gray driver Jason Myers at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Kevin Harvick talks with Bobby Labonte in the pits before racing began at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
PHOTOS: North Wilkesboro Speedway through the years
Wilkes 400 auto racing at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Oct. 4, 1976
An interior view of North Wilkesboro Speedway from a truck testing session on Oct. 25, 2004.
A billboard at the entrance of the former North Wilkesboro Speedway shows the stress of time in 2003.
North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 16, 2018.
An aerial view of the abandoned auto racing track North Wilkesboro Speedway on April 10, 1999.
Qualifying day for a NASCAR race during the final season of racing at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway on September 27, 1996.
NASCAR fans gather for qualifying day during the final season of racing at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on September 27, 1996.
Fans fill the stands for qualifying day at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway on September 27, 1996.
One young fan is less than thrilled by the roar of engines during the final season of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway on September 27, 1996.
Fans fill the stands on qualifying day, September 27, 1996, at North Wilkesboro.
Drivers on the track at North Wilkesboro Speedway on September 27, 1996.
Qualifying daym September 27, 1996 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
A faded sign hangs on an outside wall at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Feb. 25, 2009.
Like the signs for Holly Farms and First Union, this Winston Cup sign at North Wilkesboro Speedway, seen Feb. 25, 2009, harkens back to the era of the track's heyday.
USARacing Pro Cup Series announced in 2009 that, on Sunday Oct. 3, 2010, the North Wilkesboro Speedway would be part of their championship series. As part of the announcement, folks were allowed to follow the pace car around the track for a lap at the historic speedway.
