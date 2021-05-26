NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte is set to draw NC’s largest crowd since pandemic hit

RALEIGH — Charlotte Motor Speedway is ready for full grandstands this weekend. The track plans to host around 50,000 people on Sunday for its annual Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup race, CMS president Greg Walter told The Observer.

That attendance figure would also make it the largest crowd for any event in the state since the start of the pandemic.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper lifted gathering limits and social distancing requirements on May 14, as well as most mask mandates, to allow the speedway to operate at full capacity and without mask requirements for the Memorial Day weekend event.

The race was set to be held at 30% capacity prior to governor’s announcement. The speedway accommodates about 95,000 fans, including grandstands, suites and camping, meaning the track will likely still be well under its total capacity on Sunday given the ability to sell more tickets on short notice and because certain areas, such as the infield campgrounds, will be closed off in line with NASCAR’s protocols. But Walter said he sees the full reopening and fan response as a positive.

“We were almost at the threshold of not being able to sell anymore tickets given the six-foot distancing,” Walter said. “All of the sudden, it’s been amazing the amount of interest and excitement people have had about the race.”