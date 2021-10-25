NASCAR to test Next Gen car at Bowman Gray Stadium on Tuesday; Dale Earnhardt Jr., Clint Bowyer to drive.

“That’s fascinating you say that, but that’s for another part of our company to work on," John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing innovation, told NASCAR.com. "I would say that that is right now 100% in preparation for the Coliseum. ... I don’t expect it to go more than about four or five hours. We just want to go there, turn a bunch of laps just to make sure that the tires — when we’re going through formats for that event — I think that we just want to know, can we run 150 laps in a row, can we run 75 laps in a row?”