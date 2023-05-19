NORTH WILKESBORO — There’s a lot of sports memorabilia inside George Evans’ store on Main Street in North Wilkesboro, and on this All-Star Race week, the NASCAR merchandise is drawing special attention. Thanks to the attraction of a parade of car haulers and a fan festival on Thursday, Evans can expect a steady stream of business through the weekend.

Race fans strolled on the street in advance of the parade, checking out the stores, including Evans’ Pop’s Place, as well as the restaurants before the main event began. Evans sat in front of his store, soaking in the latest in a series of special moments held in conjunction with the reopening of the renovated North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“Whenever we have even a Christmas parade (or) Halloween, there were thousands of people here for Halloween,” said Evans, whose current collection includes a red Budweiser jacket, hanging near the front door and signed by Junior Johnson as well as a variety of posters featuring NASCAR drivers from a generation ago.

“People enjoy coming to a small town and seeing an event and this is by far the largest that’s ever happened here,” he said. “At least, in the time that I’ve been here.”

Just up the street, among the rings, bracelets and necklaces in Michael’s Jewelers were miniature checkered flags to emphasize the week of activities leading up to Sunday’s race, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

“We’re talking about some seriously highly customized, specific style,” owner Michael Parsons said. “Everybody talks about the cost of the cars. Well, I don’t see what the price tag is of one of these haulers ...”

At about 6:30 p.m., Parsons and anybody else lining Main Street could make their best guess as to how much the haulers cost by taking an up-close look. Before they reached the street, their horns could heard from several blocks away, and it sounded more like locomotive horns pulling a train through downtown than truck horns.

The trucks were preceded by several pace cars that will lead the field in the weekend races at the speedway. And then came the grand marshal of the parade, all-time NASCAR winner Richard Petty, whose success lifted the sport to great heights and widespread popularity.

Cell phone cameras rolled video and clicked photos as every truck passed. The horns, which were a little faint from a distance, were ear-splitting at street level.

After 15 minutes, the cavalcade was done. A group of motorcyclists helped bring up the rear. The crowds lingered for a good while after the last of the parade participants had disappeared.

To Parsons, the parade and the turnout is the next sign that NASCAR should bring North Wilkesboro back to the rotation.

“I really, really think that NASCAR back at North Wilkesboro could attract ... some of the fans that, maybe, have been less enthusiastic about some of the trends that NASCAR has taken. Maybe, maybe really more enthusiastic to come back to the nostalgia.”

Gallery: NASCAR car hauler parade in Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro