No drama in 106-lap Sportsman Division race; just domination by Amber Lynn at Bowman Gray Stadium

No drama, just domination.

That’s what Amber Lynn did to the 106-lap Sportsman Division field on Saturday night in front of about 12,000 at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Lynn drew the pole and didn’t miss a beat through seven caution flags and multiple challenges.

Unlike last year’s 100-lap Sportsman race, in which cars were falling apart seemingly on each lap in a bumper-car type of race, there was none of that on Saturday night. A clean race led to a clean win for Lynn.

“The car was fast and I just credit that to my team,” said Lynn, who won her seventh race in the Sportsman Division and hinted she might race in the Modified Division next season.

Lynn beat 14-year-old Riley Neal, who stayed as close as he could but couldn’t overtake Lynn. Zack Clifton was third and Justin Taylor was fourth with Tommy Neal fifth.

Lynn led the entire way and despite the double-file restarts on double points night, she never buckled. On the final five laps, however, there were single-file restarts and, despite the race going six more laps, she held on for the win.

“I never really thought this was possible, and I’m at a loss for words,” Lynn said. “This is the race in this division and I’m the first female to win this featured race.”

Neal, who already has a win in his rookie season, said he made a mistake on the last caution and it cost him.

“It’s a long race and you have to have patience and endurance,” Neal said. “Everything comes into play when it’s a long race like this one, so it’s just about staying in the seat.”

Taylor, who was involved in much of the drama in last year’s 100 lapper, gave credit to Lynn for never allowing anybody to get close to her.

“It was tough to catch her, but we started 13th so we had to get going and we heated it up pretty good with our tires,” Taylor said.

Early in the race it was the four cars of Lynn, Clifton, Riley Neal and Spencer Martin, but thanks to the double-file restarts, Tommy Neal, Chase Robertson and Kyle Southern also made runs. But Lynn was up to the task.

As for the clean race, Taylor said it was a lot different than last year.

“I don’t want to drive through nobody over here,” Taylor said. “I just want to beat guys by racing ‘em. It was a clean race and congratulations to Amber and her team and I know they’ve been working hard to get a draw and they did.... They’ve got a hot rod over there.”







The other winners

In the first Stadium Stock race, Grayson Keaton of Mocksville won the 15-lapper. Pole-sitter Luke Smith stalled out on lap eight and had to be pushed into the pits. Smith was in the lead until bad luck came his way and Keaton took the lead and never gave it up. It was fitting that heading into Memorial Day weekend, Keaton’s No. 76 was painted red, white and blue.

In the first Modified race it was points leader Chris Fleming, also known as The Showstopper, who won for the second time this season. He’s the first two-time winner in that division this season as he led all 25 laps. It was the 13th career win for Fleming, 58, who has never won a points title in his long career in Modified.

In the second Modified race, Randy Butner hung on for all 25 laps and withstood a near wreck when Jonathan Brown tried to pass him on lap 24. Brown ended up wrecking near the front stretch and after a caution, Butner stayed in front of Jeremy Gerstner. If not for help in the pits from Michael Adams and Brown, who helped him with a part, Butner said he wouldn’t have been able to race. “Without those two guys, I’m not even in this race,” said Butner, who started on the pole.







Around the pits

Before the races and before the national anthem, track announcer Randy Pettitt led the crowd in a moment of silence for the lives lost in the school shooting in Texas earlier this week….

Rajah Caruth, a junior at Winston-Salem State who is in the Motorsports Management program, is racing ARCA and Xfinity this summer, but didn’t rule out racing one day at Bowman Gray Stadium. “Maybe one day I’ll race there,” he said last week. Caruth is tied for the lead in the points race in the ARCA Menard’s Division with four top 10 finishes in five races….

You won’t find Tommy Neal sitting anywhere but the same place in each week’s drivers meeting. He sits in third locker room stall in the visitors’ locker room in the bowels of Bowman Gray Stadium. “This is my spot,” he said before Saturday’s races. “I make sure and get here early to get it.”…

Before Saturday night’s races, there were five different winners in the Modified Division this season. Brandon Ward said all the drivers and crews are still figuring out the new track. “This year there’s been a lot thrown our way, and we’re all trying to just figure it out week to week,” Ward said. “The track’s been an equalizer and there’s the bumps we are trying to figure out. It’s going to take time.”…

Jason Myers, who started Saturday night in second place in the Modified points division, said double-points night is very important. “If you don’t have a good night then it’s hard to make that up on the regular Saturday nights,” Myers said. There will be two more double points nights this season….

Next Saturday, the featured race will be the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 in the Modified Division. This race is a makeup from earlier this season when there was rainout.

