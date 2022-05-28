 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No drama in 106-lap Sportsman Division race; just domination by Amber Lynn at Bowman Gray Stadium

No drama, just domination.

That’s what Amber Lynn did to the 106-lap Sportsman Division field on Saturday night in front of about 12,000 at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Lynn drew the pole and didn’t miss a beat through seven caution flags and multiple challenges.

Track announcer Randy Pettitt talks to the crowd during Saturday night's racing action.

Unlike last year’s 100-lap Sportsman race, in which cars were falling apart seemingly on each lap in a bumper-car type of race, there was none of that on Saturday night. A clean race led to a clean win for Lynn.

“The car was fast and I just credit that to my team,” said Lynn, who won her seventh race in the Sportsman Division and hinted she might race in the Modified Division next season.

Lynn beat 14-year-old Riley Neal, who stayed as close as he could but couldn’t overtake Lynn. Zack Clifton was third and Justin Taylor was fourth with Tommy Neal fifth.

Lynn led the entire way and despite the double-file restarts on double points night, she never buckled. On the final five laps, however, there were single-file restarts and, despite the race going six more laps, she held on for the win.

Amber Lynn celebrates in victory lane after winning the 100-lap Sportsman Division race on Saturday night.

“I never really thought this was possible, and I’m at a loss for words,” Lynn said. “This is the race in this division and I’m the first female to win this featured race.”

Neal, who already has a win in his rookie season, said he made a mistake on the last caution and it cost him.

“It’s a long race and you have to have patience and endurance,” Neal said. “Everything comes into play when it’s a long race like this one, so it’s just about staying in the seat.”

Taylor, who was involved in much of the drama in last year’s 100 lapper, gave credit to Lynn for never allowing anybody to get close to her.

“It was tough to catch her, but we started 13th so we had to get going and we heated it up pretty good with our tires,” Taylor said.

Early in the race it was the four cars of Lynn, Clifton, Riley Neal and Spencer Martin, but thanks to the double-file restarts, Tommy Neal, Chase Robertson and Kyle Southern also made runs. But Lynn was up to the task.

As for the clean race, Taylor said it was a lot different than last year.

“I don’t want to drive through nobody over here,” Taylor said. “I just want to beat guys by racing ‘em. It was a clean race and congratulations to Amber and her team and I know they’ve been working hard to get a draw and they did.... They’ve got a hot rod over there.”



The other winners

In the first Stadium Stock race, Grayson Keaton of Mocksville won the 15-lapper. Pole-sitter Luke Smith stalled out on lap eight and had to be pushed into the pits. Smith was in the lead until bad luck came his way and Keaton took the lead and never gave it up. It was fitting that heading into Memorial Day weekend, Keaton’s No. 76 was painted red, white and blue.

In the first Modified race it was points leader Chris Fleming, also known as The Showstopper, who won for the second time this season. He’s the first two-time winner in that division this season as he led all 25 laps. It was the 13th career win for Fleming, 58, who has never won a points title in his long career in Modified.

In the second Modified race, Randy Butner hung on for all 25 laps and withstood a near wreck when Jonathan Brown tried to pass him on lap 24. Brown ended up wrecking near the front stretch and after a caution, Butner stayed in front of Jeremy Gerstner. If not for help in the pits from Michael Adams and Brown, who helped him with a part, Butner said he wouldn’t have been able to race. “Without those two guys, I’m not even in this race,” said Butner, who started on the pole.



Around the pits

Before the races and before the national anthem, track announcer Randy Pettitt led the crowd in a moment of silence for the lives lost in the school shooting in Texas earlier this week….

Rajah Caruth, a junior at Winston-Salem State who is in the Motorsports Management program, is racing ARCA and Xfinity this summer, but didn’t rule out racing one day at Bowman Gray Stadium. “Maybe one day I’ll race there,” he said last week. Caruth is tied for the lead in the points race in the ARCA Menard’s Division with four top 10 finishes in five races….

You won’t find Tommy Neal sitting anywhere but the same place in each week’s drivers meeting. He sits in third locker room stall in the visitors’ locker room in the bowels of Bowman Gray Stadium. “This is my spot,” he said before Saturday’s races. “I make sure and get here early to get it.”…

Before Saturday night’s races, there were five different winners in the Modified Division this season. Brandon Ward said all the drivers and crews are still figuring out the new track. “This year there’s been a lot thrown our way, and we’re all trying to just figure it out week to week,” Ward said. “The track’s been an equalizer and there’s the bumps we are trying to figure out. It’s going to take time.”…

Jason Myers, who started Saturday night in second place in the Modified points division, said double-points night is very important. “If you don’t have a good night then it’s hard to make that up on the regular Saturday nights,” Myers said. There will be two more double points nights this season….

Next Saturday, the featured race will be the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 in the Modified Division. This race is a makeup from earlier this season when there was rainout.

Bowman Gray Stadium results

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

Race One: 15 laps

CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN PURSE

76 Grayson Keaton Mocksville, NC 140

24 A.J. Sanders Mocksville, NC 115

54 Justin Owens Walnut Cove, NC 90

68 Tyler Bush Clemmons, NC 80

69 Brandon Crotts King, NC 75

03 Cody Gum Clemmons, NC 70

71 Corbin Foster Yadkinville, NC 65

51 Andrew Cates Tobaccoville, NC 65

40 Kenny Dixon Pfafftown, NC 65

14 Ken Bridges King, NC 60

12 Levi Holt Kernersville, NC 35

05 Victor Flores Mount Airy, NC 35

80 Luke Smith Advance, NC 35

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

Race One: 25 laps

1 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 770

2 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 520

3 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC 445

4 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 495

5 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 370

6 79 Zach Brewer Winston-Salem, NC 270

7 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC 255

8 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 240

9 78 Andrew Harrah Charlotte, NC 225

10 55 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL 215

11 61 Junior Snow King, NC 205

12 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC 195

13 12 Dean Ward Winston-Salem, NC 190

14 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 185

15 14 Corey Lovette Winston-Salem, NC 180

16 99 William Smith Mount Airy, NC 175

17 05 Bussy Beavers Trinity, NC 170

18 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC 165

19 6 Gregg Butcher Winston-Salem, NC 160

20 89 Eddie Collins Winston-Salem, NC 155

21 88 Matt Smith Winston-Salem, NC 105

22 2 Gabriel Saavedra Winston-Salem, NC 105

23 1 Burt Myers Kernersville, NC 105

McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

106 laps (extended due to caution)

1 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC 740

2 07 Riley Neal Walkertown, NC 440

3 81 Zack Clifton Walkertown, NC 345

4 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC 295

5 21 Tommy Neal Rural Hall, NC 330

6 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC 225

7 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC 200

8 6 Kirk Sheets Pfafftown, NC 180

9 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC 160

10 22 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC 145

11 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC 105

12 30 Blake Shupe Mt Airy, NC 95

13 8 Casey Kepley Jr Winston-Salem, NC 85

14 7 Connor Branch Lewisville, NC 80

15 55 Zack Ore Lexington, NC 75

16 3 Jeff Garrison Clemmons, NC 70

17 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC 65

18 54 Braden Mills Winston-Salem, NC 60

19 83 Cody Griffin Trinity, NC 55

20 08 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC 50

21 5 Spencer Martin Wallburg, NC 50

22 02 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC 50

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

Race Two: 25 laps

1 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 770

2 55 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL 520

3 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 445

4 79 Zach Brewer Winston-Salem, NC 395

5 12 Dean Ward Winston-Salem, NC 370

6 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 270

7 61 Junior Snow King, NC 255

8 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 240

9 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC 225

10 78 Andrew Harrah Charlotte, NC 215

11 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 205

12 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 195

13 1 Burt Myers Kernersville, NC 190

14 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC 185

15 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC 180

16 99 William Smith Mount Airy, NC 175

17 05 Bussy Beavers Trinity, NC 170

18 88 Matt Smith Winston-Salem, NC 165

19 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC 160

20 14 Corey Lovette Winston-Salem, NC 155

21 6 Gregg Butcher Winston-Salem, NC 105

