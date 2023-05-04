Open House on May 10

Schedule

4 p.m. Parking lots open

5 p.m. Event grand opening with pace car entrance

5:30 p.m. Pictures in Victory Lane with donation to Speedway Children’s Charities

5:45 p.m. Autographs available

7 p.m. Grandstand dedications

8:15 p.m. Light show with the new Musco track-lighting system

9 p.m. Event concludes

PARKING FOR EVENT

Parking will be available on the backstretch in Lot 4. Please utilize the WAZE way-finding app and enter the following address: 3337 Fishing Creek Rd., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

TICKETS

NASCAR All-Star Race weekend ticket packages for all Friday/Saturday/Sunday activities, including NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice and qualifying sessions the Pit Crew Challenge; Midland, Chase Rice and Dierks Bentley concerts; NASCAR All-Star Open; NASCAR All-Star Race and Tyson 250 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race are on sale.

Single-day tickets for All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil – featuring the All-Star Race Pit Crew Challenge on May 20, and the Tyson 250 and All-Star Race heat races on May 21, are also on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com

Single-day tickets are also on sale for the ASA Stars National Tour ECMD 150 on May 16, and the May 17 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour doubleheader featuring the Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 and the Window World 125.