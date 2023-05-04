The historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, which has been restored and refurbished, will be open to the public next week as a sneak preview before NASCAR’s All-Star Race takes centerstage later this month.
Rick "Otis" Norman works to fire up the crowd before racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track last August. An open house is scheduled at the track next week.
The free event will be May 10 from 5-9 p.m. with plenty of opportunities to roam around one of the original tracks that helped build NASCAR’s reputation. The track was there for the first season 75 years ago but was closed in the mid-1990s as NASCAR moved its Cup series to bigger venues.
Fans will be able to take photos and visit Victory Lane, which sits on the roof of the track’s infield media center.
Drivers and other special guests will also be greeting fans who walk around the infield on the .625 mile track.
There will also be music, food trucks and souvenir stands open. All-Star Race tickets will also be on sale.
Keith Grubbs, a sign painter from JKS, paints the Coca-Cola logo on the front stretch wall near the start/finish line at North Wilkesboro Speedway in July of last year.
Once it gets dark the track will also be light up with the new LED track lighting system.
The tickets on sale for the All-Star Race week from May 16-21 include the NASCAR Cup, CRAFSMAN Truck Series race and the Pit Crew Challenge.
For a donation to Speedway Children’s Charities, fans will be able to pose in Victory Lane just like all of the NASCAR legends have from the 1950s until the mid 1990's.
Rick "Otis" Norman works to fire up the crowd before racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Norman said he went to NASCAR races from the time he was 9-years-old.
Rick "Otis" Norman works to fire up the crowd before racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Norman said he went to NASCAR races from the time he was 9-years-old.
Michael Bustle of Harmony is brought to tears during pre-race ceremonies at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. "It's pretty overwhelming," he said. "I remember coming to (NASCAR) races and you'd pay $12.50 to sit in the general admission seats."
Bowman Gray modified series points leader Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem leads the pack of drivers in the early laps during the touring modified race at North Wilkesboro Speedway Tuesday.
The sun sets behind North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Kase Chrismon, 3, of Walnut Cove, waves to the drivers during pre-race ceremonies at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Josh Taylor of Mooresville and his son, Xander, 21 months, show their excitement as drivers take their warm-up laps at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
A seat cushion is a must for watching races at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
North Wilkesboro Speedway branded merchandise was available at trailers throughout the speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Walker Jack Weaver, 11, of Charleston, S.C. watches practice from the front row at North Wilkesboro Speedway , Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Bowman Gray regular Jason Myers takes a break between testing and qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway , Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
NASCAR cup driver Kevin Harvick jokes with Max Myers, 6, son of Bowman Gray driver Jason Myers during a break in qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman gives an autographed card to Ryan Hurst, 9, of Millers Creek in the pits racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway , Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Ryan's dad James said he named his son after Newman. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Tires can get chewed up pretty quickly at North Wilkesboro Speedway as bits of gravel, asphalt and rubber stick to the tires.
Greg Davis, a crew member for Bowman Gray modified driver Brandon Ward, checks the tires after practice at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Bowman Gray modified series points leader Brandon Ward talks with his crew members in the pits before racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Jody Utt checks the tire pressure on Bobby Labonte's modified car before racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Bowman Gray modified driver Burt Myers laughs with a crew member as he gets buckled up for qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Racing fans get ready for the green flag at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
A Popeye figurine is strapped to the roll cage on Bobby Labonte's modified race car at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. One of Labonte's crew said the toy was a gift from a young fan a couple years ago. Labonte won that night and Popeye has been along for the ride ever since. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Tires can get chewed up pretty quickly at North Wilkesboro Speedway as bits of gravel, asphalt and rubber stick to the tires.
NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte, the 2000 Cup Series champion (left), catches up with former Junior Johnson pit crew member and current North Wilkesboro Speedway Director of Operations Ronald Queen in the pits before racing began, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman climbs in to his modified car as he prepares for qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway , Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Ten-time Bowman Gray champion Burt Myers talks about the opportunity to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway as racing returned to the historic track, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Fans purchase tickets for races at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The ticket booth once served as a chicken house before the track was built.
Racing fans purchase snacks at a concession stand at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte puts on his helmet as he prepares to qualify in his modified car at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Burt Myers crosses the start/finish line while qualifying in his 602 race car at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman crosses the start/finish line during qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway , Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Skylar Oakes, 5, and Max Myers, 6, watch qualifying from pit road at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Max is the son of driver Jason Myers and Skylar is the daughter of crew member Michael Oakes.
Flagman A.J. Pollard waves the green flag during qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
NASCAR truck series driver Ryan Preece talks with other drivers and crew members as he waits to qualify in his modified series car at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
NASCAR truck series driver Ryan Preece poses for a photos with Sadie Myers, daughter of Bowman Gray driver Jason Myers at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Kevin Harvick talks with Bobby Labonte in the pits before racing began at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
A self-described history buff, North Wilkesboro Speedway executive director Graig Hoffman says many of the historical features of the former NASCAR track will remain, at least for now, as the track prepares for races in August and October. NASCAR ran Cup races at the track from its inaugural season in 1949 until 1996.
Keith Grubbs, a sign painter from JKS, paints the Coca-Cola logo on the front stretch wall near the start/finish line at North Wilkesboro Speedway on July 29. The track, which hosted NASCAR Cup races from 1949-96, is preparing for races in August and October.
The metal-backed seats that are attached to the concrete stands on the front stretch of North Wilkesboro Speedway remain as the track prepares for races in August and October. NASCAR ran Cup races at the track from its inaugural season in 1949 until 1996.
North Wilkesboro Speedway executive director Graig Hoffman looks out over the front stretch as the speedway prepares for races in August and October.
Ronald Queen talks about what North Wilkesboro Speedway has meant to him and the Wilkes County community. Queen was a pit crew member for Junior Johnson and for Morgan–McClure Motorsports.
North Wilkesboro Speedway fans will recognize a lot of the historic features of the track when racing returns in August and October. NASCAR ran Cup races at the track from its inaugural season in 1949 until 1996.
A fading North Wilkesboro Speedway sign, peeling paint and all, has been kept in its current conditions to honor the history of the race track. The track is preparing for a revival as racing returns in August and October.
Ghosts of the Winston Cup murals can be seen at Victory Lane at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The track is preparing for the return of racing in August and October.
A fading North Wilkesboro Speedway sign, peeling paint and all, has been kept in its current conditions to honor the history of the race track. The track is preparing for a revival as racing returns in August and October.
The hydraulic lift the raises cars to Victory Lane has been restored to working order at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The track is preparing for the return of races in August and October.
A fading mural is seen on the side of an old chicken house that, for years, served as the ticket office along with the old Winston Cup murals on the Winston Tower at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Fading murals are seen on the back of a grandstand at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The track is preparing for a revival as racing returns in August and October.
A fading mural is on the side of an old chicken house that, for years, served as the ticket office at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The track is preparing for a revival as racing returns in August and October.
A shutters cover the windows of an old chicken house that, for years, served as the ticket office at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The track is preparing for a revival as racing returns in August and October.
A fading North Wilkesboro Speedway sign, peeling paint and all, has been kept in its current conditions to honor the history of the race track. The track is preparing for a revival as racing returns in August and October.
A self-described history buff, North Wilkesboro Speedway executive director Graig Hoffman says many of the historical features of the former NASCAR track will remain, at least for now, as the track prepares for races in August and October. NASCAR ran Cup races at the track from its inaugural season in 1949 until 1996.
A North Carolina flag and a North Wilkesboro Speedway flag fly over victory lane as the track prepares for races in August and October. NASCAR ran Cup races at the track from its inaugural season in 1949 until 1996.
Keith Grubbs, a sign painter from JKS, paints the Coca-Cola logo on the front stretch wall near the start/finish line at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Thursday, July 28, 2022. The track, which hosted NASCAR Cup races from 1949-96, is preparing for races in August and October.
Keith Grubbs, a sign painter from JKS, paints the Coca-Cola logo on the front stretch wall near the start/finish line at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Thursday, July 28, 2022. The track, which hosted NASCAR Cup races from 1949-96, is preparing for races in August and October.
The metal-backed seats that are attached to the concrete stands on the front stretch of North Wilkesboro Speedway remain as the track prepares for races in August and October. NASCAR ran Cup races at the track from its inaugural season in 1949 until 1996.
The metal-backed seats that are attached to the concrete stands on the front stretch of North Wilkesboro Speedway remain as the track prepares for races in August and October. NASCAR ran Cup races at the track from its inaugural season in 1949 until 1996.
An aerial view of North Wilkesboro Speedway as it prepares for the return of racing in August and October. NASCAR ran Cup races at the track from its inaugural season in 1949 until 1996.
A view of the front stretch at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Thursday, July 28, 2022, as the track prepares for races in August and October. NASCAR ran Cup races at the track from its inaugural season in 1949 until 1996.
Weeds once grew in the cracks of the asphalt but those are gone now at North Wilkesboro Speedway as the track prepares for races in the first week of August.
Fliers available at local stores and visitor centers announce the return of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The August races will be run on pavement while the old pavement will be removed for dirt races in October.
