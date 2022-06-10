Parity has ruled so far in Bowman Gray Stadium's racing season

“There’s more passing in a Walmart parking lot than at Bowman Gray Stadium.”

That’s partly a joke, but a lot of truth is in that quote because fans at Bowman Gray Stadium through five weeks of racing haven’t seen many outright passes on the track. The new asphalt track has something to do with it because there’s not a lot of grip on the outside.

There’s also a lot of parity this season and the statistics bear that out.

Through 31 races in all four divisions there have been 22 different winners.

It’s always been good to be on the pole for any race at Bowman Gray Stadium but this season it’s especially beneficial.

Chris Fleming, who along with Jonathan Brown and Randy Butner each have two wins this season in the Modified Division, focuses a lot of attention on his division and says there’s a reason for so many drivers getting wins.

“The competition in all four divisions is crazy,” said Fleming, who is 58-years-old and is having one of his best seasons. “I don’t think you see so many good, quality race cars and drivers at any track like you do at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“You take our division and there are 15 cars that show up each week capable of winning.”

While there doesn’t seem like a lot of passing is going on Fleming said he’s been able to move up in the field thanks to a car that’s been consistent all season. Last week he started 20th in one of the Modified 25-lappers and worked his way up to third.

Fleming, however, said the track is a work in progress but he had some stronger words than that.

“They’ve ruined it,” he said. “That bump in the corner (of turn two) is getting worse so there’s not a lot we can do about it at this point in the season.”

The bump is so bad that Fleming’s had to send his shocks away after most weekends to get them worked on.

“Driving on this track right now is like your worst nightmare and I can’t believe how rough it is,” said Fleming, who has 13 career wins at the track.

As the 73rd season heads into week six here are three things to watch for on Saturday night.

1. The Thunder Grill Stadium Stock 50 lap race will take center stage where Blaine Curry and points’ leader A.J. Sanders each picked up victories last week. In the Stadium Stock series this season there have been 10 races with five different winners but Tyler McDonald has three of those victories.

2. The Sportsman Division continues to be a free for all with eight races so far and seven different winners. 17-year-old Chase Robertson picked up his first win last weekend and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a first-time winner this season again on Saturday. The only two-time winner in this division so far is Amber Lynn.

3. As for the parity this season the Street Stock Division has had plenty of it. In five races so far there have been five different winners. Last week Christian Joyce won to continue that streak.

