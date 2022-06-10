Parity ruling in Bowman Gray Stadium's racing season

“There’s more passing in a Walmart parking lot than at Bowman Gray Stadium.”

That’s partly a joke, but fans at Bowman Gray Stadium through five weeks of racing haven’t seen many outright passes on the track. The new asphalt track is still lacking grip on the outside.

Parity is also ruling this season.

Thirty-one races in four divisions have produced 22 different winners.

It’s always been good to be on the pole for any race at Bowman Gray Stadium, but this season it’s especially beneficial.

Chris Fleming, who along with Jonathan Brown and Randy Butner each have two wins in the Modified Division, said there focuses a lot of attention on his division and says there’s a reason for so many drivers getting wins.

“The competition in all four divisions is crazy,” said Fleming, who is 58 and is having one of his best seasons. “I don’t think you see so many good, quality race cars and drivers at any track like you do at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“You take our division, and there are 15 cars that show up each week capable of winning.”

Fleming said he had been able to move up in fields thanks to a car that’s been consistent all season. Last week he started 20th in one of the Modified 25-lappers and worked his way up to third.

Fleming, however, said the track is a work in progress, although he offered stronger words.

“They’ve ruined it,” he said. “That bump in the corner (of turn two) is getting worse, so there’s not a lot we can do about it at this point in the season.”

Fleming has had to send his shocks away for work after most weekends.

“Driving on this track right now is like your worst nightmare, and I can’t believe how rough it is,” said Fleming, who has 13 career wins at the track.

As the 73rd season heads into week six, here are three things to watch Saturday night.

1. Thunder Grill Stadium Stock 50: The 50-lap race will take center stage after Blaine Curry and points leader A.J. Sanders each picked up victories last week. Ten Stadium Stock races this season have produced five different winners, but Tyler McDonald has three of them.

2. Sportsman Division: The division continues to be a free-for-all with eight races and seven different winners, including Chase Robertson, 17, last weekend. The only two-time winner in this division this season is Amber Lynn.

3. Street Stock Division: As for parity, the Street Stock Division has had plenty with no repeat winners in five races after Christian Joyce finished first last weekend.

