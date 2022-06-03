Plenty of surprises so far through four weeks of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

There’ve been a lot of surprises so far during Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing season, but maybe the biggest one is how many wins Tim Brown, Burt Myers and John Holloman have.

That number would be zero.

As the 73rd season heads into Week No. 5 that trio will try again in the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 in the Modified Division on Saturday night.

Chris Fleming, who has two wins and is trying to win his first points’ title of his career, has been around long enough to know that Brown and Myers, who have combined for 21 points titles, are not be counted out. Brown is the defending champion who has 11 titles and Myers has 10 titles.

“I don’t care what anybody says those two will be up there and it doesn’t matter where they are right now,” Fleming said.

Here are three things to look for on Saturday:

1. The featured 100 lap Modified race will have Danny Bohn in the field, and that’s newsworthy because he won the season-opening 200 lap race. Fleming, who has 13 career wins in the Modified Division, will be making his 300th start and has had a lot of things going his way this season. Also showing great consistency has been Brandon Ward and Jason Myers, who are No. 1 and No. 2 in the points standings.

2. That perfect season by Tyler McDonald in the Stadium Stock Division came to an end last week. McDonald had won his first three races of the season but that streak ended. McDonald heads into this weekend third in the points behind A.J. Sanders and Brandon Brendle.

3. The Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50 last week had a little bit of everything but Billy Gregg finally emerged with the win. It also got his season going in the right direction as the two-time defending champion. Billy Gregg could be fighting it out this season for the points’ title with his son, Nate, who leads the points’ race. "I want to have the most wins. I want to win three championships in a row. I want to win the 50-lapper two years in a row. I want to win the championship four times," Billy Gregg said last week. “Those are things nobody's ever done, so that's what we're here to do."

