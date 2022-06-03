 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plenty of surprises so far through four weeks of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

Amber Lynn won the featured 100-lap Sportsman Division race last Saturday to become the first female to win that race.

 Erick Messer, Bowman Gray Stadium

There’ve been a lot of surprises so far during Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing season, but maybe the biggest one is how many wins Tim Brown, Burt Myers and John Holloman have.

That number would be zero.

As the 73rd season heads into Week No. 5 that trio will try again in the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 in the Modified Division on Saturday night.

Chris Fleming, who has two wins and is trying to win his first points’ title of his career, has been around long enough to know that Brown and Myers, who have combined for 21 points titles, are not be counted out. Brown is the defending champion who has 11 titles and Myers has 10 titles.

“I don’t care what anybody says those two will be up there and it doesn’t matter where they are right now,” Fleming said.

Here are three things to look for on Saturday:

1. The featured 100 lap Modified race will have Danny Bohn in the field, and that’s newsworthy because he won the season-opening 200 lap race. Fleming, who has 13 career wins in the Modified Division, will be making his 300th start and has had a lot of things going his way this season. Also showing great consistency has been Brandon Ward and Jason Myers, who are No. 1 and No. 2 in the points standings.

2. That perfect season by Tyler McDonald in the Stadium Stock Division came to an end last week. McDonald had won his first three races of the season but that streak ended. McDonald heads into this weekend third in the points behind A.J. Sanders and Brandon Brendle.

3. The Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50 last week had a little bit of everything but Billy Gregg finally emerged with the win. It also got his season going in the right direction as the two-time defending champion. Billy Gregg could be fighting it out this season for the points’ title with his son, Nate, who leads the points’ race. "I want to have the most wins. I want to win three championships in a row. I want to win the 50-lapper two years in a row. I want to win the championship four times," Billy Gregg said last week. “Those are things nobody's ever done, so that's what we're here to do."

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available only at stadium gates; cash only

Parking

Free

The breakdown

• Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 for the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series

• Twin 20-lap races for the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

• 20-lap race for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

• One or two 15-lap races for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

Information

BowmanGrayRacing.com

Points' standings

BRAD’S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 04 Brandon Ward 228

2 4 Jason Myers 218

3 16 Chris Fleming 212

4 79 Zach Brewer 198

5 83 Tim Brown 196

6 69 John Holleman 192

7 75 Lee Jeffreys 178

8 55 Jeremy Gerstner 174

9 22 Jonathan Brown 164

5 Randy Butner 164

11 1 Burt Myers 160

12 61 Junior Snow 144

13 44 Daniel Beeson 130

14 99 William Smith 88

15 05 Bussy Beavers 80

16 78 Paul Hall 74

17 12 Dean Ward 60

18 78 Andrew Harrah 56

19 57 Danny Bohn 50

20 77 Susan Harwell 48

21 07 John Smith 42

22 3 Danny Propst 36

    14 Corey Lovette 36

     6 Gregg Butcher 36

25 89 Brian Loftin 26

      2 Mike Adams 26

27 68 Junior Miller 24

      88 Matt Smith 24

       2 Gabriel Saavedra 24

30 51 Drew Moffitt 20

     88 Dan Speeney 20

32 6 Jason Southern 16

     40 Luke Fleming 16

     89 Eddie Collins 16

35 77 Al Hill 14

MCDOWELL HEATING & AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES

1 21 Tommy Neal 215

   81 Zack Clifton 215

3 12 Justin Taylor 213

4 2 Amber Lynn 211

5 31 Chase Robertson 187

6 07 Riley Neal 183

7 19 Michael Adams 182

8 55 Zack Ore 175

9 92 Kyle Southern 170

10 22 Wesley Thompson 159

11 6 Kirk Sheets 158

12 03 Sterling Plemmons 145

13 54 Braden Mills 117

14 7 Connor Branch 116

15 38 Mitch Gales 105

16 30 Blake Shupe 84

17 8 Casey Kepley Jr 82

18 3 Jeff Garrison 66

19 66 Ronnie Clifton 59

20 08 Dylan Ward 58

21 02 Terry Thompson 50

22 83 Cody Griffin 49

23 08 Jacob Creed 45

24 5 Spencer Martin 34

LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES

1 28 Nate Gregg 210

2 98 Billy Gregg 202

3 40 Taylor Robbins 192

4 99 Bryan Sykes 182

    72 Bryant Robertson 182

6 7 Zack Staley 178

7 02 David Creed 172

8 1 Christian Joyce 152

9 79 Conner Shaw 150

    69 Jordan Atkins 150

11 8 Bryan Sykes Jr 136

12 22 Brian Wall 134

13 13 Kevin Gilbert 132

14 70 Cale Martin 126

15 64 Steven Truell 124

16 06 Chase Lewis 108

17 15 Nick Wall 98

18 10 Kendell Craig Hartless 96

19 16 Brad Lewis 94

20 24 Austin Jones 88

21 97 Chris Allison 86

22 51 Austin Taylor 76

23 2 Willie Wall 40

24 97 Charlie Gregg 8

25 00 Donnie Martin 6

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES

1 24 A.J. Sanders 244

2 43 Brandon Brendle 236

3 47 Tyler McDonald 234

4 68 Tyler Bush 230

5 81 Chuck Wall 224

6 69 Brandon Crotts 216

7 54 Justin Owens 214

8 16 Blaine Curry 212

9 46 Wyatt Sapp 208

10 80 Luke Smith 190

11 12 Levi Holt 186

12 03 Cody Gum 178

13 51 Andrew Cates 176

14 25 Matt Goodwin 170

15 14 Ken Bridges 156

      1 Jessie Yopp 156

17 31 Kyler Staley 154

      28 Robert Mabe 154

19 40 Kenny Dixon 150

20 05 Victor Flores 148

21 74 Matt Alley 142

22 27 Austin Cates 140

23 76 Grayson Keaton 100

24 71 Corbin Foster 76

25 33 DJ Dean 72

26 32 William Smith 54

27 59 Dakota Warden 50

28 76 Billy Cameron Jr 46

29 7 Joel Stewart 44

30 22 Adam Thomas 42

31 99 Blake Walker 40

32 23.2 Blake Spears 38

       02 Paula Morgan 38

34 45 Josh Williams 30

35 21 Michael Wells 28

     59 Isaac Hayes 28

37 17 Andy Southern 24

