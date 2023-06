Lee Jeffreys reached win No. 25 of his career on Saturday night in the Elite Underground Utility 100 in the Modified Division, and he had to hold off hard-charging Burt Myers to do it.

Jeffreys took the lead on Myers after Myers failed on a restart missing a gear shift that gave Jeffreys the advantage.

The 25 wins moves Jeffreys into a tie for 18th place on the all-time Modified wins list with Max Berrier and Jonathan Brown.

"I mean, it's special," Jeffreys told bowmangraystadium.com. "There's a lot of people that have been over here for years that hadn't won near that many, so that's good. But hey, I've been here a long time."

Other winners on Saturday night were Chuck Wall, who won the Thunder Road Grill Stadium Stock 50 as well as Sterling Plemmons and Chase Robertson, who each won 20-lap Sportsman Division races.

Cale Martin also picked up a win in the Street Stock Division holding off Austin Jones on the final lap.

Racing had resumed on Saturday after two straight weekends of rainouts.

This Saturday will be the halfway point of the season and it will feature Thunder Road Grill twin 50-lap races in the Modified Division that will include the Madhouse Scramble which will invert the field for the second race. There will also be the Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50-lap race that was postponed from earlier in the season.

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Racing, June 10, 2023