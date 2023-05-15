It’s never too early to look at the points’ races at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Through four weeks of the 17-week season at the famed quarter mile track the four divisions are shaping up nicely.
Thanks to the postponement of the Thunder Road Grill 50-lap Street Stock Division race because of rain late Saturday night the points in that division did not change. That race will be made up in two weeks.
This
Saturday’s races will include the popular Great Clips Crash Fest with a demolition derby, a skid race and a chain race that will be held after the four divisions run.
There will be twin 25-lap Modified races, two 20-lap Sportsman races, a 20-lap Street Stock race and either one or two 15-lap Stadium Stock races.
Brandon Crotts (69) and Connor Sheets (04) get caught up between turns 1 and 2 in the first 15-lap Stadium Stock race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Track officials clean up after a wreck between turns 1 and 2 in the first 15-lap Stadium Stock race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
A.J. Sanders takes the lead in the first 15-lap Stadium Stock race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
A.J. Sanders does his victory lap after winning the first 15-lap Stadium Stock race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
A.J. Sanders celebrates his victory in the first 15-lap Stadium Stock race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Kevin Neal spots for his son Riley Neal in the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Michael Adams leads in the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Riley Neal is followed by Chase Robertson on the back stretch in the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Race fans watch the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Madison Leaver, 10, and McKenzie Teetor, 6, watch the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Michael Adams leads the way down the back stretch with Chase Robertson on his tail in the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Michael Adams celebrates his victory in the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Michael Adams receives a hug and kiss from his mother, Amy, after his victory in the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jason Myers leads the way in the first 25-lap Modified race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jason Myers celebrates his victory in the first 25-lap Modified race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Amber Lynn does her victory lap after winning the second 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Amber Lynn celebrates her victory in the second 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
