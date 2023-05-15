It’s never too early to look at the points’ races at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Through four weeks of the 17-week season at the famed quarter mile track the four divisions are shaping up nicely.

Thanks to the postponement of the Thunder Road Grill 50-lap Street Stock Division race because of rain late Saturday night the points in that division did not change. That race will be made up in two weeks.

This Saturday’s races will include the popular Great Clips Crash Fest with a demolition derby, a skid race and a chain race that will be held after the four divisions run.

There will be twin 25-lap Modified races, two 20-lap Sportsman races, a 20-lap Street Stock race and either one or two 15-lap Stadium Stock races.

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Racing, May 13, 2023