Schedule out for 75th season of Bowman Gray Stadium racing

The 17 weeks of madness, also known as racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, will begin April 22 with the 75th season at the historic track.

The schedule was released earlier this week and there’s not much of a change from past years.

Tradition dictates that there will be no racing near the Fourth of July so drivers and their crews can get a weekend off. There’s also a rain date on the back end of the schedule in case weather forces a cancellation.

Gray Garrison, the promoter of one of the longest running NASCAR-sanctioned series that is nicknamed 'The Madhouse', says prices for admission will also stay the same. Adults are $12 and children ages 6 through 11 are $2 with children 5 and under admitted free. There’s also no charge for parking.

“Everybody is hurting as the cost of everything is going up, but we are going to hold the line on our prices,” Garrison said. “We think it’s a great bargain and we know we are entertainment that just happens to be racing.”

Garrison said NASCAR has developed a logo for the 75th season of racing.

“We are working with NASCAR to implement other things to highlight the historic season,” Garrison said.

Here's the schedule:

April 22: Hayes Jewelers 200 presented by Q104.1 (200-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race and Street Stock and Stadium stock races

April 29: Modified Twin 25s; Chain Race; Races in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions

May 6: Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 (100-lap Modified race); Races in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions

May 13: Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Classic Modified race and races in Sportsman and Stadium Stock divisions

May 20: Great Clips Crash Fest: Skid Race, Chain Race, and Demolition Derby as well as races in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

May 27: Sportsman 100 presented by News Talk 94.5 WPTI; double-point awards in all divisions with races in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 3: 100-lap Modified race presented by Real Rock 105.7; Races in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 10: Thunder Road Grill Stadium Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Chain Race and races in Sportsman and Street Stock divisions

June 17: Thunder Road Grill Twin 50-lap Modified races presented by News Talk 94.5 WPTI; Races in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 24: Sportsman 100; Skid Race plus races in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 1: Available as a rain date

July 8: 100-lap Modified race presented Real Rock 105.7; double-point awards in all divisions with races in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 15: Truliant Federal Credit Union Night of Destruction presented by Q104.1; Monster Truck car-crushing; Demolition Derby; Races in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 22: FOX8 WGHP 100 (100-lap Modified race); Races in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 29: Colors Edge Sportsman 100 presented by Real Rock 105.7; Chain Race; Races in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 5: 100-lap Modified race; Races in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 12: Twin 50-lap Modified races; Skid Race; Races in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 19: Carolina Farm Credit 150 (150-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race; double-point awards in all divisions; Races in Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 26: Available as a rain date