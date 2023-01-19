 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Schedule out for 75th season of Bowman Gray Stadium racing

  • 0

The 17 weeks of madness, also known as racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, will begin April 22 with the 75th season at the historic track.

The schedule was released earlier this week and there’s not much of a change from past years.

Tradition dictates that there will be no racing near the Fourth of July so drivers and their crews can get a weekend off. There’s also a rain date on the back end of the schedule in case weather forces a cancellation.

Journal POY Bowman Gray Finale wdu 8/20/22

Todd Hunt of Jerry Hunt Supercenter pours champagne on Tim Brown after winning his 12th Modified championship last August.

Gray Garrison, the promoter of one of the longest running NASCAR-sanctioned series that is nicknamed 'The Madhouse', says prices for admission will also stay the same. Adults are $12 and children ages 6 through 11 are $2 with children 5 and under admitted free. There’s also no charge for parking.

“Everybody is hurting as the cost of everything is going up, but we are going to hold the line on our prices,” Garrison said. “We think it’s a great bargain and we know we are entertainment that just happens to be racing.”

People are also reading…

Garrison said NASCAR has developed a logo for the 75th season of racing.

“We are working with NASCAR to implement other things to highlight the historic season,” Garrison said.

Bowman Gray Racing July 30 2022

Fans wait with umbrellas as rain falls before the 100-lap Sportsman race on July 30, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

Here's the schedule:

April 22: Hayes Jewelers 200 presented by Q104.1 (200-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race and Street Stock and Stadium stock races

April 29: Modified Twin 25s; Chain Race; Races in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions

May 6: Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 (100-lap Modified race); Races in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions

May 13: Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Classic Modified race and races in Sportsman and Stadium Stock divisions

May 20: Great Clips Crash Fest: Skid Race, Chain Race, and Demolition Derby as well as races in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

May 27: Sportsman 100 presented by News Talk 94.5 WPTI; double-point awards in all divisions with races in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 3: 100-lap Modified race presented by Real Rock 105.7; Races in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 10: Thunder Road Grill Stadium Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Chain Race and races in Sportsman and Street Stock divisions

June 17: Thunder Road Grill Twin 50-lap Modified races presented by News Talk 94.5 WPTI; Races in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

June 24: Sportsman 100; Skid Race plus races in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 1: Available as a rain date

July 8: 100-lap Modified race presented Real Rock 105.7; double-point awards in all divisions with races in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 15: Truliant Federal Credit Union Night of Destruction presented by Q104.1; Monster Truck car-crushing; Demolition Derby; Races in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 22: FOX8 WGHP 100 (100-lap Modified race); Races in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

July 29: Colors Edge Sportsman 100 presented by Real Rock 105.7; Chain Race; Races in Modified, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 5: 100-lap Modified race; Races in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 12: Twin 50-lap Modified races; Skid Race; Races in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 19: Carolina Farm Credit 150 (150-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race; double-point awards in all divisions; Races in Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions

Aug. 26: Available as a rain date

Drivers of the weekly series will have another new surface when racing resumes in April

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

2022 Bowman Gray Final Standings

2022 Final Points Standings (Top 15)

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series Points Standings

RANK CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN POINTS

1 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 788

2 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 767

3 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 738

4 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC 738

5 1 Burt Myers Kernersville, NC 735

6 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC 688

7 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 665

8 55 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL 616

9 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 594

10 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 589

11 51 Junior Snow King, NC 558

12 79 Zach Brewer Winston-Salem, NC 475

13 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC 388

14 99 William Smith Mount Airy, NC 331

15 05 Bussy Beavers Trinity, NC 301

McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

1 21 Tommy Neal Rural Hall, NC 770

2 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC 732

3 81 Zack Clifton Walkertown, NC 720

4 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC 709

5 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC 701

6 55 Zack Ore Lexington, NC 650

7 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC 641

8 22 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC 587

9 07 Riley Neal Walkertown, NC 531

10 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC 527

11 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC 523

12 7 Connor Branch Lewisville, NC 469

13 54 Braden Mills Winston-Salem, NC 465

14 6 Kirk Sheets Pfafftown, NC 456

15 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC 435

Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

1 98 Billy Gregg Lexington, NC 784

2 28 Nate Gregg Lexington, NC 772

3 99 Bryan Sykes Winston-Salem, NC 642

4 1 Christian Joyce Trinity, NC 610

5 72 Bryant Robertson Lexington, NC 600

6 97 Zack Staley Reedy Creek, NC 594

7 13 Kevin Gilbert Mocksville, NC 590

8 02 David Creed Mount Airy, NC 560

9 8 Bryan Sykes Jr Winston-Salem, NC 556

10 24 Austin Jones Clemmons, NC 508

11 40 Taylor Robbins Winston-Salem, NC 496

12 10 Craig Hartless Winston-Salem, NC 458

13 22 Brian Wall Winston-Salem, NC 456

14 69 Jordan Atkins Kernersville, NC 372

15 68 Gerald Robinson Jr Winston-Salem, NC 358

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

1 24 A.J. Sanders Mocksville, NC 850

2 43 Brandon Brendle Tobaccoville, NC 762

3 46 Wyatt Sapp Kernersville, NC 742

4 16 Blaine Curry Lexington, NC 712

5 54 Justin Owens Walnut Cove, NC 662

6 81 Chuck Wall Lexington, NC 628

7 69 Brandon Crotts King, NC 562

8 51 Andrew Cates Tobaccoville, NC 550

9 03 Cody Gum Clemmons, NC 546

10 31 Kyler Staley Lexington, NC 544

11 27 Austin Cates Tobaccoville, NC 494

12 7 Levi Holt Kernersville, NC 438

13 74 Matt Alley Walnut Cove, NC 438

14 8 Stephen Sanders Midway, NC 436

15 25 Matt Goodwin Winston-Salem, NC 434

For more information on Bowman Gray Stadium racing

www.bowmangrayracing.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harvick: 'It's just time,' racer says of 2023 final season

Harvick: 'It's just time,' racer says of 2023 final season

Kevin Harvick tells The Associated Press that 2023 will be his final season racing in NASCAR. He was thrust onto the global stage days after Dale Earnhardt's fatal accident in 2001 when Harvick was named Earnhardt's replacement. Harvick is now entering his 23rd full season. He is tied for ninth on NASCAR's all-time wins list and has won almost all of NASCAR's crown jewel races. He plans to spend his time on the budding racing careers of his children. His 10-year-old son is go-karting on the international level.

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert