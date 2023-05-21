NORTH WILKESBORO — Looking down from heaven, Benny Parsons is surely grinning from ear to ear.

He died in 2007, 11 years after North Wilkesboro Speedway closed its gates and was overtaken by rust, weeds and neglect. But before he died, he made his wishes known to his wife, Terri.

"When Benny passed away years ago, he gave Terri a list of things to work on for him, and one of them was to help bring back North Wilkesboro Speedway," said Marcus Smith, CEO of Speedway Motorsports on Sunday prior to NASCAR's All-Star Race. "And she has not given up hope on that."

Those hopes became reality this week when the gates opened to fans, and the roar of cars and trucks awakened the track with a sound that hadn't echoed across the foothills in a long time. One big box was checked on Benny's list.

Terri Parsons wasn't alone in bringing North Wilkesboro back to life after nearly 27 years of inactivity. Smith was a catalyst in the effort, as was Dale Earnhardt Jr, and local leaders. Ultimately, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper allocated a portion of the state's COVID-19 relief money toward refurbishing tracks across the state, including the five-eighths-mile oval.

"She worked quite frequently with our crew on commercials and TV shows and all sorts of things, and never gave up hope that this place could come back one day to something."

Smith and Earnhardt ignited the comeback while flying to a Cup Series event.

"In September of 2019, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and I were on an airplane headed to the Vegas race in the fall and he said, 'Could we preserve the track digitally?' And I said I know that it can't be brought back in actuality, but what a great opportunity to preserve it digitally."

That December, Earnhardt, Smith and a group of people ranging from firefighters to contractors began work to clean up the speedway. Smith said four dump-truck loads of debris from grandstands and the track were hauled away.

"It was just in ruins, frankly, and everybody left that day with a bit of a spot in your heart where you felt like this is sort of sad. It's bittersweet," he said. "We're doing something good to record it digitally, but we're losing this history. And it was kind of clear that it couldn't be brought back at that time."

Or could it?

The cleanup effort sparked a momentum, and combined with the work of town leaders to convince NASCAR to come back to one of its legendary venues led to a "Racetrack Revival" and a subsequent event last August.

"We had just an overwhelming response from people," Smith said. "The stands were packed. We had far more people than we ever imagined we would and the racers were thankful to be there."

There were some kinks to work out from that night, Smith said. There weren't enough concession stands and parking was not the best. It didn't matter.

"But nobody was complaining. Everybody was just so happy to be here at North Wilkesboro Speedway for an event," he said.

The next month, the governor announced there would be funding to finish what the group helping iRacing had started. And if there have been any complaints during All-Star Week, they've either been drowned our or never expressed.

Parking lots were packed with cars and RVs. Souvenir stands appeared to have done brisk business, and if the T-shirts weren't on site, there were several locations a short distance away that might fill a fan's needs.

Saturday was overcast for the NASCAR Truck Series race, and the grandstand was virtually full. There were no clouds in the sky as preparations were being made for the All-Star Race. Cooper was scheduled to join Smith at the race, once again admiring the effort he help bring to reality.

Smith said it was a 21-hour day that would spill over into early Monday morning. When the All-Star Race ended, he said he would walk around the track and give out high-fives and thank yous "because I need to thank all these people who work so hard."

The next question is obvious: What happens after Sunday? Smith suggested several scenarios.

"There's definitely a future for North Wilkesboro Speedway," he said. "When we talked with the governor early on about this opportunity, we were very clear this isn't just about the NASCAR All-Star Race. It's about reviving this property to be a multi-dimensional entertainment venue for the region. So, we're fielding calls and thinking about ideas of different things.

"Of course, I'm getting a lot of questions, 'Are we going to NASCAR back here and the years to come?' And I think the answer is yes, but I can't confirm it yet because we're still working on next year's schedule. But a full grandstand is certainly a very powerful statement."

Whatever the case, North Wilkesboro has been enlivened with an eye on a longterm run for what's believed to be the only major sports venue in the U.S. that was abandoned and returned to activity.

"It really is sort of a Lazarus story, if you will," Smith said. "And a wonderful story about this community, western North Carolina, Wilkes County in particular and how the love that has been restored is really phenomenal."

