Sportsman Division 100-lap race will be featured Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium

It’s down to the final four weeks of the 73rd Bowman Gray Stadium racing season, and nothing has been decided in the race to the championships in the four divisions.

Saturday night's featured event will be the Colors Edge Sportsman 100-lap race, the division's final race at this distance. Amber Lynn and Michael Adams have won 100-lap races in the Sportsman Division this season.

Fans will also see races in the Modified, Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions. The night will end with the always-popular chain race, where two cars are linked with one of the cars in each pairing not having an engine.

Here are three things to watch:

1. Will Tim Brown finally break through and get a win?

He’ll have two chances on Saturday night. Brandon Ward, the points leader, finally got that elusive win last weekend, and it would not be surprising to see Brown break through. It’s been more than a year since Brown picked up a victory but his 94 career wins are the most in track history in the featured division. Brown, the defending champion, is 12 points behind Ward in second place in the standings.

2. Another super Sportsman finish?

One of the season's best finishes took place in a Sportsman Division race last week when Justin Taylor beat Tommy Neal to the checkered flag by about 6 inches. If the 100-lap race Saturday has that kind of finish, fans will get more than their money’s worth. Neal was second in both Sportsman races last week, a testament to his consistency and why he’s leading in points, 21 ahead of Zack Clifton, as he tries to defend his title.

3. The Greggs are showing the way

The closest points race is all about the Gregg family. Nate Gregg, 18, leads his father, Billy, by two points in the Street Stock Division. Billy had a chance to nudge his son out of the way last week and didn’t. But as the season is starting to wind down, you get the feeling that Billy won’t hesitate to do whatever it takes to win his third straight Street Stock championship.

Also

The stadium will honor the late Walter "Spider" Kimel during pre-race festivities. Kimel, 80, died last week after a battle with cancer. He raced at the stadium for nearly five decades and won 45 victories in four divisions. His family is part of the long history of the 73 years of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.