Sportsman Division 100 lapper will be featured in Saturday's racing from Bowman Gray Stadium

It’s down to the final four weeks of the 73rd Bowman Gray Stadium racing season and nothing has been decided in the race to the championships in the four divisions.

On Saturday night the featured race will be the Colors Edge Sportsman 100 lap race. It’s the final 100 lap race in that division and it usually delivers plenty of paint trading and hard racing. Amber Lynn and Michael Adams each won previous 100 lap races in the Sportsman Division earlier this season.

Fans will also see races in the other three divisions – Modified, Street and Stadium stock. The night will end with the always-popular chain race where two cars are chained together with one of the cars in each pairing not having an engine.

Here are three things to watch:

1. Will Tim Brown finally break through and get a win this season? He’ll have two chances on Saturday night and while Brandon Ward, the points’ leader, finally got that elusive win last weekend it would not be surprising to see Brown break through. It’s been more than a year since Brown picked up a victory but his career total of 94 wins are the most in track history in the featured division. Brown, the defending champion, is also chasing Ward for yet another points' championship.

2. One of the best finishes of the season took place in one of the Sportsman Division races last week when Justin Taylor beat Tommy Neal to the checkered flag by about six inches. Both cars were side-by-side but Taylor just had enough to overtake Neal. If the 100 lapper on Saturday has that kind of finish the fans will get more than their money’s worth. It should also be noted that Neal was second in both Sportsman races last week, a testament to his consistency and why he’s leading in the points as he tries to defend his title.

3. The closest points’ race is all about the Gregg family. Nate Gregg, who is all of 18-years-old, leads his father, Billy, by just two points in the Street Stock Division. There was a chance for Billy to ‘nudge’ Nate out of the way in last week’s race but didn’t do it. But as the season is starting to wind down you get the feeling that Billy won’t hesitate to do whatever it takes to win his third straight Street Stock championship and that might include 'nudging' his son out of the lead.

Note: The stadium will honor the late Walter "Spider" Kimel on Saturday night during pre-race festivities. Kimel, 80, died last week after a battle with cancer. He raced at the stadium for nearly five decades and had 45 victories over four different divisions. His family is part of the long history of the 73 years of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.