 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sportsman Division 100 lapper will be featured in Saturday's racing from Bowman Gray Stadium

  • 0
  • John Dell

Ward is the points' leader with four weeks to go

It’s down to the final four weeks of the 73rd Bowman Gray Stadium racing season and nothing has been decided in the race to the championships in the four divisions.

On Saturday night the featured race will be the Colors Edge Sportsman 100 lap race. It’s the final 100 lap race in that division and it usually delivers plenty of paint trading and hard racing. Amber Lynn and Michael Adams each won previous 100 lap races in the Sportsman Division earlier this season.

Fans will also see races in the other three divisions – Modified, Street and Stadium stock. The night will end with the always-popular chain race where two cars are chained together with one of the cars in each pairing not having an engine.

Bowman Gray Racing July 16 2022

Tommy Neal heads into Saturday's 100 lap Sportsman Division race with the lead in the points' race.

Here are three things to watch:

1. Will Tim Brown finally break through and get a win this season? He’ll have two chances on Saturday night and while Brandon Ward, the points’ leader, finally got that elusive win last weekend it would not be surprising to see Brown break through. It’s been more than a year since Brown picked up a victory but his career total of 94 wins are the most in track history in the featured division. Brown, the defending champion, is also chasing Ward for yet another points' championship.

People are also reading…

2. One of the best finishes of the season took place in one of the Sportsman Division races last week when Justin Taylor beat Tommy Neal to the checkered flag by about six inches. Both cars were side-by-side but Taylor just had enough to overtake Neal. If the 100 lapper on Saturday has that kind of finish the fans will get more than their money’s worth. It should also be noted that Neal was second in both Sportsman races last week, a testament to his consistency and why he’s leading in the points as he tries to defend his title.

3. The closest points’ race is all about the Gregg family. Nate Gregg, who is all of 18-years-old, leads his father, Billy, by just two points in the Street Stock Division. There was a chance for Billy to ‘nudge’ Nate out of the way in last week’s race but didn’t do it. But as the season is starting to wind down you get the feeling that Billy won’t hesitate to do whatever it takes to win his third straight Street Stock championship and that might include 'nudging' his son out of the lead.

Note: The stadium will honor the late Walter "Spider" Kimel on Saturday night during pre-race festivities. Kimel, 80, died last week after a battle with cancer. He raced at the stadium for nearly five decades and had 45 victories over four different divisions. His family is part of the long history of the 73 years of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available only at stadium gates; cash only

Parking

Free

Winners last week

Brandon Ward (Modified); Zach Ore, Justin Taylor (Sportsman); Billy Gregg (Street Stock); A.J. Sanders, Andy Southern (Stadium Stock)

The breakdown

• Colors Edge Sportsman 100 for the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

• Twin 25s for the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series

• 20-lap race for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

• One or two 15-lappers for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

• Midway Mobile Storage Chain Race

Information

BowmanGrayRacing.com

 

Points Standings

MODIFIED

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 04 Brandon Ward 566

2 83 Tim Brown 554

3 16 Chris Fleming 530

4 22 Jonathan Brown 521

5 4 Jason Myers 518

6 1 Burt Myers 502

7 69 John Holleman 486

8 55 Jeremy Gerstner 460

9 5 Randy Butner 447

10 79 Zach Brewer 405

11 51 Junior Snow 403

12 75 Lee Jeffreys 390

13 44 Daniel Beeson 328

14 99 William Smith 218

     05 Bussy Beavers 218

16 3 Danny Propst 159

17 41 Cory Lovette 140

18 77 Susan Harwell 137

19 12 Dean Ward 124

20 65 Danny Bohn 120

21 6 Greg Butcher 112

22 88 Dan Speeney 86

23 40 Luke Fleming 82

24 78 Paul Hall 74

     68 Eddie Collins 74

26 88 Al Hill 61

27 2 Mike Adams 59

28 24 Andrew Harrah 56

29 07 John Smith 50

30 78 Austin Pack 38

31 92 Brody Jones 33

32 6 Troy Young 32

    15 Brian Loftin 32

34 99 Jordan Fleming 30

35 37 Mike Speeney 26

36 68 Junior Miller 24

    88 Matt Smith 24

    2 Gabriel Saavedra 24

39 05 Grayson Ward 21

40 51 Drew Moffitt 20

41 45 Gary Young Jr. 19

42 6 Jason Southern 16

43 88 Ryan Robertson 12

44 88 Brad Robbins 10

     88 Dennis Jerrett 10

46 14 Shannon McGlamery 8

SPORTSMAN

1 21 Tommy Neal 557

2 81 Zack Clifton 536

3 12 Justin Taylor 525

4 31 Chase Robertson 518

5 19 Michael Adams 517

6 55 Zack Ore 491

7 2 Amber Lynn 458

8 07 Riley Neal 450

9 22 Wesley Thompson 435

10 92 Kyle Southern 409

11 03 Sterling Plemmons 340

     7 Connor Branch 340

     66 Kirk Sheets 340

14 54 Braden Mills 337

15 38 Mitch Gales 275

16 08 Dylan Ward 185

17 08 Jacob Creed 171

18 02 Terry Thompson 164

19 8 Casey Kepley Jr 152

20 30 Blake Shupe 116

21 06 Chase Lewis 109

22 5 Spencer Martin 106

23 66 Ronnie Clifton 76

24 3 Jeff Garrison 66

25 83 Cody Griffin 49

26 51 Austin Taylor 40

27 9 Tom Zackary 24

28 1 Doug Wall 7

29 77 Dale Fishel 5

STREET

1 28 Nate Gregg 572

2 98 Billy Gregg 570

3 02 David Creed 480

4 99 Bryan Sykes 476

5 1 Christian Joyce 454

6 7 Zack Staley 430

7 72 Bryant Robertson 414

   40 Taylor Robbins 414

9 8 Bryan Sykes Jr 376

    13 Kevin Gilbert 376

11 24 Austin Jones 354

12 69 Jordan Atkins 346

13 22 Brian Wall 326

14 10 Craig Hartless 322

15 15 Nick Wall 316

16 97 Chris Allison 236

17 16 Brad Lewis 232

18 79 Conner Shaw 222

19 68 Gerald Robinson Jr 196

     64 Steven Truell 196

21 70 Cale Martin 190

22 06 Chase Lewis 186

23 51 Austin Taylor 136

24 97 Charlie Gregg 94

25 00 Donnie Martin 60

26 2 Willie Wall 40

STADIUM

1 24 A.J. Sanders 620

2 43 Brandon Brendle 614

3 99 Brandon Crotts 550

4 46 Wyatt Sapp 546

5 54 Justin Owens 494

6 16 Blaine Curry 490

7 03 Cody Gum 434

8 81 Chuck Wall 432

9 51 Andrew Cates 414

10 27 Austin Cates 394

11 31 Kyler Staley 386

12 12 Levi Holt 366

13 25 Matt Goodwin 332

14 28 Robert Mabe 298

15 74 Matt Alley 294

16 05 Victor Flores 290

17 14 Ken Bridges 284

18 47 Tyler McDonald 272

     40 Kenny Dixon 272

20 8 Stephen Sanders 268

21 17 Andy Southern 266

22 68 Tyler Bush 256

23 80 Luke Smith 232

24 76 Grayson Keaton 220

25 33 DJ Dean 174

26 48 Junior Smith 164

27 1 Jessie Yopp 156

28 7 Joel Stewart 154

29 39 Patrick Mullen 96

30 71 Corbin Foster 92

31 59 Dakota Warden 90

32 78 Billy Cameron Jr 86

33 2 Blake Spears 74

34 71 James Allison 72

35 6 Dale Patterson 70

36 32 William Smith 54

37 59 Isaac Harris 48

    76 Connor Keaton 48

39 75 Isaiah Dean 44

40 22 Adam Thomas 42

41 99 Blake Walker 40

     01 Chris Allison 40

43 02 Paula Morgan 38

44 41 Terry Torrence 36

45 26 Jody Tingler 34

46 45 Josh Williams 30

47 21 Michael Wells 28

     59 Isaac Hayes 28

49 82 Alex Whatley 16

50 71 Dillon Freeman 8

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert