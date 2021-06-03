Sportsman Division: Justin Taylor is the defending champion as racing opens on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium

The 72nd season of one of the oldest NASCAR-sanctioned series will open on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium. Eleven weeks of racing will determine points titles in four divisions. A preview of the Sportsman Division.

Defending champion

Justin Taylor

Residence

King

Age

29

Years at the track

6

On 2019 success

“We actually won three of the first seven races that season and that was big. But I bet I gave away five races that season that we should have won. I want to go out there and win every race so that’s the mindset we have.”

On repeating

“The goal is to go out there, and have the car ready and to continue to have success like we did in ’19. It took me four years to figure it out and we won a race in 2018 and then had a much better year in 2019. It won’t be easy, but we are up to the challenge.”

About the cars