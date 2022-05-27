Sportsman, Street Stock divisions will have featured races on Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium

If there’s anything drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium love it’s a routine.

For most of them, they get to the track each Saturday at the same time, park in the same area in the pits, eat the same thing before and after practice as part of their weekly routine. And they also like to race their cars, something they got to do last Saturday after two weeks in a row were rained out.

Last Saturday, after a bit of a delay while the track was dried after yet another rainstorm, they got back into that routine. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate and those routines can be continued the rest of the sum-mer.

One reason it’s important to race week after week is getting that feel of their cars on the new asphalt track. The more racing there is the more grip the track will eventually have, and this will make it easier for drivers to pass on the outside.

What will be an added attraction on Saturday will be double-points night. That’s always an exciting time because if drivers have struggled through three weeks of racing they can make it up.

Here are three things to look for:

1. Billy Gregg was the winner of last year’s Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50-lap race and he’s looking to become the first driver in 20 years to repeat as the winner of that race. It’s the big race of the year in the Street Stock Division, but Billy’s son, Nate, is the points’ leader this season. Billy Gregg is also the two-time defending champion in the division.

2. There’s been plenty of parity so far in the Modified Division with a different winner in every race so far in three weeks of racing. Zach Brewer won his first Modified Division race last week to become the 138th different winner in the 73 years of racing. What is interesting about the Modified Division so far is John Holloman, Tim Brown and Burt Myers have yet to win but there are two 25-lap Modified races on Saturday night.

3. The Sportsman Division 100-lap race always delivers with drama, plenty of cautions, and most likely a driver chasing another driver after a wreck. A lot can happen in this 100 lap race and that’s why fans come to the show. In last year’s 100-lap Sportsman race, Justin Taylor and Spencer Martin got into a wreck late in the race opening the door for Zack Clifton to win. It was big fun in last year's race and Saturday night's race should be the same. Adding some spice to the race is that Tommy Neal, the defending track champion, and Zack Ore are tied for the top spot in the points' race.

