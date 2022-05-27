 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sportsman, Street Stock divisions will have featured races on Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Chris Fleming, left, poses for a picture in victory lane soon after his win last Saturday night.

 Bowman Gray Stadium Photo

If there’s anything drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium love it’s a routine.

For most of them, they get to the track each Saturday at the same time, park in the same area in the pits, eat the same thing before and after practice as part of their weekly routine. And they also like to race their cars, something they got to do last Saturday after two weeks in a row were rained out.

Last Saturday, after a bit of a delay while the track was dried after yet another rainstorm, they got back into that routine. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate and those routines can be continued the rest of the sum-mer.

One reason it’s important to race week after week is getting that feel of their cars on the new asphalt track. The more racing there is the more grip the track will eventually have, and this will make it easier for drivers to pass on the outside.

What will be an added attraction on Saturday will be double-points night. That’s always an exciting time because if drivers have struggled through three weeks of racing they can make it up.

Here are three things to look for:

1. Billy Gregg was the winner of last year’s Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50-lap race and he’s looking to become the first driver in 20 years to repeat as the winner of that race. It’s the big race of the year in the Street Stock Division, but Billy’s son, Nate, is the points’ leader this season. Billy Gregg is also the two-time defending champion in the division.

2. There’s been plenty of parity so far in the Modified Division with a different winner in every race so far in three weeks of racing. Zach Brewer won his first Modified Division race last week to become the 138th different winner in the 73 years of racing. What is interesting about the Modified Division so far is John Holloman, Tim Brown and Burt Myers have yet to win but there are two 25-lap Modified races on Saturday night.

3. The Sportsman Division 100-lap race always delivers with drama, plenty of cautions, and most likely a driver chasing another driver after a wreck. A lot can happen in this 100 lap race and that’s why fans come to the show. In last year’s 100-lap Sportsman race, Justin Taylor and Spencer Martin got into a wreck late in the race opening the door for Zack Clifton to win. It was big fun in last year's race and Saturday night's race should be the same. Adding some spice to the race is that Tommy Neal, the defending track champion, and Zack Ore are tied for the top spot in the points' race.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Saturday Night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available only at stadium gates; cash only

Parking

Free

The breakdown

• 100-lapper for the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

• Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50 for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

• Twin 25-lappers for the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series

• One or two 15-lap races for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

Information

BowmanGrayRacing.com

Bowman Gray Stadium Points Standings

BRAD'S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 16 Chris Fleming 136

2 04 Brandon Ward 132

3 4 Jason Myers 130

4 1 Burt Myers 128

5 22 Jonathan Brown 116

6 83 Tim Brown 112

7 75 Lee Jeffreys 106

8 69 John Holleman 100

9 79 Zach Brewer 98

10 5 Randy Butner 96

11 55 Jeremy Gerstner 94

12 61 Junior Snow 80

13 44 Daniel Beeson 78

14 78 Paul Hall 74

15 57 Danny Bohn 50

16 99 William Smith 44

17 07 John Smith 42

18 05 Bussy Beavers 40

19 3 Danny Propst 36

20 89 Brian Loftin 26

      2 Mike Adams 26

22 68 Junior Miller 24

23 51 Drew Moffitt 20

     77 Susan Harwell 20

      88 Dan Speeney 20

26 6 Gregg Butcher 16

     6 Jason Southern 16

     40 Luke Fleming 16

29 77 Al Hill 14

30 2 Gabriel Saavedra 12

MCDOWELL HEATING & AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES

1 21 Tommy Neal 131

    55 Zack Ore 131

3 12 Justin Taylor 125

4 81 Zack Clifton 123

5 19 Michael Adams 114

6 2 Amber Lynn 111

7 03 Sterling Plemmons 109

8 31 Chase Robertson 107

9 22 Wesley Thompson 95

10 92 Kyle Southern 94

11 07 Riley Neal 87

12 6 Kirk Sheets 86

13 54 Braden Mills 85

14 7 Connor Branch 68

15 66 Ronnie Clifton 59

16 08 Jacob Creed 45

      38 Mitch Gales 45

18 08 Dylan Ward 34

     02 Terry Thompson 34

20 8 Casey Kepley Jr 30

21 30 Blake Shupe 28

22 3 Jeff Garrison 26

23 83 Cody Griffin 21

24 5 Spencer Martin 14

LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES

1 28 Nate Gregg 146

2 02 David Creed 140

3 1 Christian Joyce 124

4 99 Bryan Sykes 114

5 8 Bryan Sykes Jr 112

6 40 Taylor Robbins 104

7 98 Billy Gregg 102

8 22 Brian Wall 90

9 7 Zack Staley 86

    72 Bryant Robertson 86

11 70 Cale Martin 74

12 06 Chase Lewis 72

13 69 Jordan Atkins 70

14 64 Steven Truell 68

     24 Austin Jones 68

16 79 Conner Shaw 66

17 51 Austin Taylor 60

18 13 Kevin Gilbert 56

19 16 Brad Lewis 54

20 15 Nick Wall 50

21 2 Willie Wall 40

22 97 Chris Allison 26

23 10 Kendell Craig Hartless 24

24 97 Charlie Gregg 8

25 00 Donnie Martin 6

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES

1 47 Tyler McDonald 150

2 24 A.J. Sanders 148

3 68 Tyler Bush 142

4 80 Luke Smith 138

5 43 Brandon Brendle 136

6 69 Brandon Crotts 132

7 81 Chuck Wall 128

8 12 Levi Holt 126

9 54 Justin Owens 122

10 16 Blaine Curry 120

     46 Wyatt Sapp 120

12 25 Matt Goodwin 106

13 51 Andrew Cates 104

14 03 Cody Gum 98

15 28 Robert Mabe 94

16 05 Victor Flores 92

14 Ken Bridges 92

18 1 Jessie Yopp 88

19 40 Kenny Dixon 82

20 31 Kyler Staley 74

21 33 DJ Dean 72

22 27 Austin Cates 68

23 74 Matt Alley 66

24 32 William Smith 54

25 59 Dakota Warden 50

26 76 Billy Cameron Jr 46

27 7 Joel Stewart 44

28 21 Adam Thomas 42

29 99 Blake Walker 40

30 2 Blake Spears 38

     02 Paula Morgan 38

32 45 Josh Williams 30

33 21 Michael Wells 28

     59 Isaac Hayes 28

35 17 Andy Southern 24

