Year after year the Stadium Stock Division at Bowman Gray Stadium delivers some of the best, and closest, races all season long.

That’s certainly been the case already through three weeks of the 75th season of the longest running weekly NASCAR series.

Last week it was Robert Strmiska getting past A.J. Sanders late in the race to pick up one of the Stadium Stock wins and Chuck Wall won the other 15-lap race in that division.

Sanders had the lead for much of the led for much of the race but Strmiska took the lead on the last lap with Isaac Harris second and Sanders, the defending division champion, finishing third.

"A.J.'s the best there is," Strmiska said afterwards. "I just tried to get under him. It worked out, but then he tried to cut me down on the inside. It is what it is."

Wall won for the 27th time in the other race holding off Brandon Clements. Brandon Brendle was third and Blaine Curry was fourth.

In Saturday’s main event it’s the Street Stock Division that will go 50 laps in what usually brings out more drama than anything else. There was plenty of carnage in last week’s Street Stock race and that’s sure to carry over.

Here’s what you need to know about this week’s races.

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

• Thunder Road Grill 50-lap Street Stock race

• Twin Sportsman 20-lap races

• Twin Modified 25-lap races

• Two Stadium Stock 15 lap races

• Classic Modified race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available at stadium gates or on-line with advance purchase

Parking

Free

Last week’s winners

Tim Brown (Modified); Riley Neal, Michael Adams (Sportsman); Christian Joyce (Street Stock); Robert Strmiska, Chuck Wall (Stadium Stock)

More info

