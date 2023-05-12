Year after year the Stadium Stock Division at Bowman Gray Stadium delivers some of the best, and closest, races all season long.
That’s certainly been the case already through three weeks of the 75th season of the longest running weekly NASCAR series.
Last week it was Robert Strmiska getting past A.J. Sanders late in the race to pick up one of the Stadium Stock wins and Chuck Wall won the other 15-lap race in that division.
Sanders had the lead for much of the led for much of the race but Strmiska took the lead on the last lap with Isaac Harris second and Sanders, the defending division champion, finishing third.
A.J. Sanders (right) and Chuck Wall are part of the competitive Stadium Stock Division at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Walt Unks, Journal
"A.J.'s the best there is," Strmiska said afterwards. "I just tried to get under him. It worked out, but then he tried to cut me down on the inside. It is what it is."
Wall won for the 27th time in the other race holding off Brandon Clements. Brandon Brendle was third and Blaine Curry was fourth.
In Saturday’s main event it’s the Street Stock Division that will go 50 laps in what usually brings out more drama than anything else. There was plenty of carnage in last week’s Street Stock race and that’s sure to carry over.
Here’s what you need to know about this week’s races.
Schedule
• Thunder Road Grill 50-lap Street Stock race
• Twin Sportsman 20-lap races
• Twin Modified 25-lap races
• Two Stadium Stock 15 lap races
Tickets
$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available at stadium gates
or on-line with advance purchase Parking Last week’s winners
Tim Brown (Modified); Riley Neal, Michael Adams (Sportsman); Christian Joyce (Street Stock); Robert Strmiska, Chuck Wall (Stadium Stock)
More info
PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Racing May 6, 2023
Riley Neal, 15, celebrates his win in the first Sportsman Series race of the night at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Riley Neal, 15, comes out of Turn 4 on the last lap to take the win in the first Sportsman Series race of the night at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Christian Joyce celebrates his win in the Street Stock Series at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Christian Joyce celebrates his win in the Street Stock Series at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Christian Joyce does a victory lap with the checkered flag after his win in the Street Stock Series at Bowman Gray, Saturday.
Walt Unks, Journal
Track workers work to separate the cars of Billy Gregg who ran over top of Chase Lewis in the early laps of the Street Stock Series at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Riley Neal, left, laps Billy Gregg on his way to victory in the first Sportsman Series race of the night at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Sportsman Series driver Austin Taylor checks the tires on his car before his race at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Riley Neal celebrates with a victory lap after his win in the first Sportsman Series race of the night at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Sparks fly from Jordan Atkins Street Stock Series car as she drives with a torn up left front tire at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Austin Taylor (right) jokes with fellow Sportsman Series driver Justin Taylor before a night of racing at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Billy Gregg's No. 98 car goes up on top of Chase Lewis's car as multiple cars collide on the first lap of the Street Stock race at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Brothers Jason (left) and Burt Myers talk during a yellow flag as they watch an early race before their Modified Series race at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Justin Taylor talks with fellow Sportsman Series driver Amber Lynn before racing at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Amber Lynn makes her way to a second-place finish last weekend.
Walt Unks, Journal
Riley Neal, 15, celebrates his win in the first Sportsman Series race of the night at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Tim Brown, his crew and family celebrate his win in the 100-lap Modified Series race at Bowman Gray on Saturday.
Walt Unks, Journal
Crew members pause for the National Anthem before a night of racing at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Tim Brown, his wife, Megan and kids, Cam and Marley pose with the championship trophy with race sponsor Kevin Powell and his wife, Rhonda Belcher-Powell, after Brown's his win in the 100-lap Modified Series race at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Riley Neal, 15, comes out of Turn 4 on the last lap to take the win in the first Sportsman Series race of the night at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks, Journal
Sparks fly from Chris Fleming's car after a wreck in the 100-lap Modified Series race at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Tim Brown holds off Burt Myers for the win in the 100-lap Modified Series race at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Sparks fly from Chris Fleming's car after a wreck in the 100-lap Modified Series race at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Michael Adams celebrates his win in the second Sportsman Series race of the night at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
Michael Adams celebrates his win in the second Sportsman Series race of the night at Bowman Gray, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Walt Unks, Journal
jdell@wsjournal.com
336-727-4081
@johndellWSJ
