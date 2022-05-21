'The Showstopper' goes flag to flag to win 25-lap Modified race at Bowman Gray Stadium

Chris Fleming has a lot of things going his way so far this season at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Not only does he have one of the best nicknames – The Showstopper – but his car was near perfection in the first Modified 25-lap race on Saturday night in front of about 10,000 fans who were hungry to see racing again.

After two weeks off thanks to rain that cancelled racing, Fleming and his crew found something.

“We worked on our car every night the last two weeks, and it paid off,” said the 58-year-old Fleming who won his 12th career Modified race in his 298th career star. “I can’t thank the Good Lord enough for all of this, and I can’t thank my crew enough.”

Fleming led all 25 laps and got to start from the pole because he’s the points’ leader. While he’s never won a points title, he shakes his head when asked if this is his year.

“I’ve just never been about the points because it’s about wins out here,” Fleming said. “I’ve thrown points away through the years but for me it’s about giving the fans a show.”

Even with three caution flags Fleming never buckled on the single-file restarts on a somewhat damp track. There was a rain storm about 6 p.m. that came through but 90 minutes later after the track was dried the track was deemed good enough to race.

Finishing second behind Fleming was Brandon Ward followed by Jason Myers, Burt Myers and Tim Brown, the defending champion.

Ward said he stayed as close as he could to Fleming, but didn’t have enough.

“We needed that practice this afternoon but didn’t get it so we just had nothing when it mattered most,” Ward said. “It’s just the way it goes out here sometimes especially with the single file racing like that.”

Fleming said what he and his crew have been searching for in his car was found over the last two weeks. He wouldn’t say exactly what it was.

“I just know we found it, and it’s nice to have our car performing like it did tonight,” he said.

In the second Modified Division 25-lapper it was Zack Brewer of Arcadia getting his first career win in that division. Thanks to the Madhouse Scramble he got to start on the pole and he never trailed in a clean race with no cautions.

“This is special because I’ve raced all over but we live five minutes down the road so this is something I’ll never forget,” Brewer said. “To have all these friends and family share this means a lot.”

Finishing second was Jeremy Gerstner with Lee Jeffreys winding up third.

Other winners

Brendon Brendle, the defending champion in the Stadium Stock Division, won his 20th career race with a pass of Luck Smith on lap 10 of the 15-lap race. It was Brendle’s first win of the season.

Kyle Southern took the lead with 10 laps to go in the first Sportsman Division race to win the 20-lapper for his first win of the season. Southern started in the second row and midway through worked his way past pole-sitter Wesley Thompson.

In the second Sportsman Division race, Justin Taylor won for the first time this season. He was able to work his way from the fourth row to get the win. Zack Clifton wound up second.

Pole-sitter David Creed won the caution-filled 20-lap Street Stock Division race. On the final lap Bryant Robertson second and Bryan Sykes got together and were taken out. After it was over Robertson went after Sykes in the midfield after Robertson got out of his car. Two police officers intercepted Robertson before he reached Sykes, who got out of his car slowly.

Around the pits

Trailing his father, Burt Myers, was Burt’s son, Slate, in the pits as Burt checked out his tires for his car. Slate, 13, has plans on possibly driving in a few races next season. Burt smiled and said: “He might get to play a little bit next year.”…

This Saturday the featured race will be in the Sportsman Division when it runs a 100-lap race in what is always one of the best events of the season. Also on Saturday will be the Thunder Road Grill 50-lap Street Stock race that was rained out earlier this month. All of the four divisions will also have double points….

About 90 minutes before the first race Chris Fleming, who was the points leader in the Modified Division heading into Saturday’s race, was watching the track get dried by trucks that were dragging tires. The rain had let up and Fleming said: “Oh yeah, we’ll be racing tonight.”…

Because of the rain that fell about 6 p.m. there was a chance for another rainout but the storm moved away and the track was dried. According to Randy Pettitt, the unofficial historian and the public address announcer for the weekly NASCAR series, the record for most consecutive rainouts in the 73-year history of the series was four in 1952. Thankfully, that record still stands….

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.