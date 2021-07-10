Tim Brown dominates Modified 100 lapper on a fast track at Bowman Gray Stadium

Notes: John Holleman IV had some technical issues with his car after his qualifying lap and track officials forced him to start in the back of the field. Jason Myers moved up into the top four when Holleman’s run was wiped out of the top 4. Myers accepted the challenge as he started in the back of the field next to Holleman but Myers did not get inside the top four…. On Saturday it will be Truliant Federal Credit Union night that will include two 25 lap races in the Modified Division. There will also be two 20-lap Sportsman and Street Stock division races. There will also be Skid Race and a demolition derby…. Junior Miller, 70, made his 750th career start in the Modified Division. He has 74 wins, the third most in the stadium, and he won six points titles in his career. “I just love coming out here and the fans have always been great,” Miller said. In the 100-lapper Miller raced a few laps but then took his car to the pit area and finished in last place…. Billy Gregg, the defending champion in the Street Stock Division, ran with his backup car on Saturday night. He said his main car had some issues so he was going with the backup. He started Saturday night in second place by just two points to Gerald Robinson, Jr…. Tim Brown had the fastest lap of the season in Modified qualifying with in 13.441 over the quarter mile.