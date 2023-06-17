As the football field grass gets browner because of the summer heat, the Bowman Gray Stadium asphalt track gets faster.

That was good news for the drivers on Saturday night as close to 10,000 were treated to another full slate of races in the 75th season at the track.

Setting the tone on how fast the track is becoming was Lee Jeffreys, who had the fastest lap in Modified qualifying with a lap of 13.148. The top six in qualifying then had to re-draw to determine the first three rows.

Tim Brown, who vaulted past Brandon Ward on lap 34 on a restart, showed everybody why the track is getting faster. On the double-file restart. Brown took the outside finding the lane to his liking and worked his way past Ward.

“I saw (the outside) there and our car is working really well right now,” Brown said of taking the lead for good in the 50-lap race. “I think maybe (Ward) spun his tires or something, but I just can’t say enough about my team and my sponsors.”

Brown, who has been fighting a sickness for the last three weeks or so and has lost about 10 pounds, paid tribute to his late cousin, Ronnie Clifton. On the dashboard Brown had a picture of Clifton, who was part of several of Brown’s track championships as Brown’s crew chief.

“We buried him yesterday and we are all thinking about him,” Brown said.

Points leader Burt Myers went out on lap 34 of the first 50-lap race as he had to go to the pits. He didn’t return.

Ward wound up second and did a nice job of navigating three restarts on the caution-filled race, but when Brown went to the outside late Ward couldn’t keep up.

“Brandon ran me clean and he’s good driver and he ran a clean race so I couldn’t have asked for a better night so far,” Brown said.

Brown, the defending champion in the division, didn’t win a race last year but this year has won three times.

Adams’ grass moveMichael Adams, who started seventh in the first 20-lap Sportsman Division race, can also race in the grass when needed.

Adams won his fourth race of the season but needed a nifty move to the inside in turn one that forced him onto the grass on lap 12. He was trying to avoid a slow-moving Chris Massie, who was making his debut.

Adams handled it with care, stayed in the lead, and ended up winning the race.

“I didn’t know which way he was going to go and luckily we avoided him and he was staying up high but that time he came down low,” Adams said. “I like seeing new people come out and that’s what makes this sport so good.”

Halfway through the season Adams said this is the most wins he’s had before the Fourth of July.

“To get that before the break is awesome,” Adams said. “I can’t thank my guys enough and I just hope we can keep it going.”

Sterling Plemmons, who won last week for the first time in his career, was second followed by points-leader Chase Robertson and Riley Neal.

In the second Sportsman race it was Tommy Neal who held on for his second win of the season. Neal, who started the season racing in the Modified Division, went back to the Sportsman a few weeks ago and won his 56th race.

It was a wild 20-lap race and Neal didn’t have much left of the winning car, especially after coming together with Amber Lynn late in the race. Lynn spun out and Neal somehow stayed in the lead.

Nate Gregg wound up second, and Neal said he had to borrow a radiator from Gregg’s father, Billy.

“It was running ragged there toward the end and there was a lot of banging going on out there and that’s Bowman Gray racing man,” Neal said.

Neal said it was just racing when he came together with Lynn, who also didn’t have much of a car left by the end of the race.

“I got up under her and she came down and didn’t have time to back it off,” Neal said.

Brendel picks up second win

Picking up his second win of the season in the first 15-lap Stadium Stock race was pole-sitter Brandon Brendle, who drew the pole thanks to picking the right number before the race.

“I actually dropped the first one and had to pick again but I finally drew the pole,” Brendle said.

Brendle picked up his 26th career win with A.J. Sanders second and Chuck Wall was third. Wall, who was the points’ leader before Saturday night, was disqualified after failing the post-race inspection.

Wyatt Sapp moved up from fourth to third after Wall’s disqualification.

“I was paranoid about getting the pole because it’s the worst the car has been but it worked out once we got going,” Brendle said.

Around the pits

Zack Staley, who races in the Street Stock Division, wasn’t at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night but it wasn’t by his choice. Some of his fans put a sign up over a wall asking Gray Garrison, the track promoter, to allow him back at the track. Garrison wouldn’t say why Staley wasn’t racing but said: “He can come back after the Fourth of July break.” Staley was ninth in the points when Saturday’s races began….

Jonathan Brown was back in car for the first time this season. He drove Tommy Neal’s Modified Division car in both of the 50-lap races. “It’s great to be back home,” Brown said before practice for the Modified cars. “I was here opening night as a fan but this is my first time back. We’ve got about 50 laps in Tommy’s car so I like how it’s going. I’ve changed the entire setup to where its more like I had last year. We’ve had four different setups so we’ve just been kind of experimenting.” Neal said he will stick to the Sportsman Division for the rest of the season and Brown will race in Neal’s Modified on a limited basis the rest of the season….

Michael Adams is one of the many drivers fighting for the points’ championship in the Sportsman Division. Heading into Saturday night’s racing just 29 points separated leader Chase Robertson and sixth-place Justin Taylor. “I don’t really care about the points, I want to win races,” said Adams, who like Robertson had three wins this season before Saturday night but then picked up his fourth win. “The double points’ nights and the 100-lappers is when you have to run good races and be consistent. It’s definitely close.”…

Austin Jones started Saturday night fifth in the points in the Street Stock Division. He’s had three top five showings before Saturday night and is pleased about his season halfway through. “I feel good where we are at,” Jones said. “We are just keeping our noses clean and trying to run smart.” Jones is in his second full season and says he gained valuable experience last season. “It’s about drawing well and racing clean and keep the speed up. That’s the key.”…

Several drivers, including Staley, are expected to come help Emma’s Army on June 25 at 1 p.m. at the Motorsports on Main in Lexington. The event is to help Emma Brook Edwards fight with leukemia. Among the other special guests helping to raise money will be Jimmy Rucker of Outlaw Paranormal and UFC Fighter’s Spencer Fisher and Jason Reinhardt. Also performing will be Travis Grubb & The Stoned Rangers.