The streak is over for “The Rocket.”
Tim Brown, the winningest driver in the Modified Division in Bowman Gray Stadium history, doesn’t have to answer the questions anymore about not winning a race in so long.
On Saturday night in front of 11,000 it was Brown who won the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 by doing what he does best — staying in front. Despite a few taps from behind from Burt Myers in the last few laps Brown won his 95th career race.
“It’s hard to wreck a stopped school bus,” Brown said about his tactic to slow down in the turns to make Myers slow down as well. “I’ve been doing this a long time.”
Myers had plenty of cautions to overtake Brown late but couldn’t do it.
“Me and Burt have been the two dominant cars over here for a long time and there at the end we made it exciting,” Brown said. “I just backed it up in the corners.”
Myers and Brown have combined to win 22 Modified championships and have now combined for 184 wins. Myers has 89 career wins.
“This PSR car is amazing and the longer it runs the better it gets,” Myers said. “We were really, really good tonight.”
Myers took exception to the love taps he gave Brown in the turns.
“People in the stands can view it as aggressive or dirty driving but the way he was driving is just as dirty because he was brake checking me and tying the car down,” Myers said. “If you are fast enough drive away, but we know what we are up against when we get here at Bowman Gray Stadium.”
There were 10 cautions in the race and the field of 21 was down to eight cars at one point with the pits becoming more crowded as the race went on.
Brown took the lead early and never wavered despite all the restarts that included double-file. A slick track thanks to some oil getting on the track during practice and qualifying didn’t help matters.
For Brown, however, this was one of his sweetest victories. He won the points title last season but didn’t win a race and his last win was July 24, 2021, a span of 33 races.
“I’m just glad to be back in Victory Lane and this is the first time I’ve won having my wife and two kids here with me,” Brown said. “So this is probably the most special and not just because it’s been over a year since I won or whatever but just because my wife and kids are here.”
Danny Bohn, who was in the top four in qualifying, decided to start in the rear of the field in the Fan’s Challenge and wound up pocketing an extra $3,000 for finishing in the top four.
Brown has often talked about not taking winning for granted. He said since last August when the sea-son ended he’s put countless hours of work on his car.
“To win with my family here it means the world to me,” Brown said. “Nobody knows how much my family means to me. How much this race team means to me and how much my sponsors mean to me and how much my great fans mean to me. I needed this, my family needed this and I’m really blessed.”
Brandon Ward was third and Bohn was fourth.
Riley Neal wins first Sportsman
Riley Neal, who is all of 15-years-old, now has a year of experience and used it to his advantage as he grabbed the lead with three laps to go and never looked back in the first 20-lap Sportsman Division race.
Neal, who won four times last year but only two of them were deemed legal after post-race inspections, dedicated the win to his late grandfather who died six years ago.
“This was for him,” said Neal, who is a freshman in high school.
Sterling Plemmons was in the lead for most of the way but Neal made an inside move and got the lead late.
“I feel like I did it the best that I could,” Neal said. “I really felt like I got a shove from behind.”
Neal said he gained plenty of experience last season in his rookie year.
“The car’s fast, I’m fast and we just got to keep doing what we are doing,” Neal said.
Amber Lynn made a late run and was second with Plemmons finishing third.
Joyce wins Street Stock race
Christian Joyce, the points’ leader after two weeks in the Street Stock Division, was in the right place at the right time when a sixth caution flag saw leader Austin Jones spin out. Joyce took the lead and was in front when the race was called due to the time limit on the 19th lap.
“I saw what happened but I wasn’t going to get involved and just stayed on my line,” Joyce said. “I was in the right place at the right time.”
Joyce had a third and second place finish in the first two weeks of the season and now he has his first victory.
As for leading the points so early in the season he said: “That doesn’t matter around here. You’ve got to be consistent and that’s what we will try to do.”
Bryan Sykes Jr., who won last week, was second and Cody Gum was third.
Saturday’s schedule
In week four of the 17-week season the Street Stock Division will take center stage with the Thunder Road Grill 50 lapper. The Modified Division will have two 25-lap races that will include the Madhouse Scramble.
The Sportsman Division will have two 20-lap races and the Stadium Stock will run either one or two 15-lap races. To end the night there will be a Classic Modified race.
