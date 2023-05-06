Around the pits

Qualifying was slow before Saturday’s races thanks to two drivers spilling a bunch of oil during prac-tice. Gray Garrison, the promoter of the longest running weekly series in NASCAR, said the track crew tried in vain to get the oil off the track but couldn’t get all of it off the track. Because of the slow track only one driver, John Holleman, was able to break 14 seconds for his qualifying lap for the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100….

Daniel Beeson and Brandon Ward are still teammates. Both were racing hard last week and took each other out in turn three in one of the Modified Division races. Beeson said before Saturday’s races eve-rything was OK. “It was racing,” Beeson said. “It was two drivers, one leading who didn’t want to let it go and one who was second who wanted to be in the lead….We’ve moved on and we are in the shop together all week long and we had a meeting Monday and put that all behind us.” Beeson said the damage was minimal to both cars. “It wasn’t bad and everything was fixed by midweek,” Beeson said.…

The outside passing lane is coming, but it will take a few more weeks. Jason Myers says more heat and rubber on the track will allow drivers to pass on the outside. “There will be one but a big problem is when it rains three or four days during the week that will hurt it,” Myers said. “We need a couple of dry weeks where it’s hot and that rubber can stay on the track. When that happens, we will have an outside passing lane.”…

John Holleman has had a slow start to his season in the Modified Division. He didn’t race at all after the final week last season. “When you don’t sit in a car for that long there’s an adjustment for sure but it’s 80% the driver so I need to get it going,” said Holleman who is leading the fan’s popular driver voting so far in the Modified Division. “I’m just trying to find something and I’ll get there. It’s just been a slow start for me.” Before last night’s 100-lapper Holleman had finished 10th, 12th and 22nd. The good news for Holleman was he had the fastest time in qualifying for the Kevin Powell Motor-sports 100, but the luck didn’t last because he was towed off the track at lap 70 and his night was done….

Michael Adams had a good performance last week in winning one of the Sportsman races. He said despite the win his crew worked on the car to make it even better for this week. “We definitely take some confidence into this week,” Adams said before Saturday’s races. “But with the weather and the constantly changing track you have to tweak things. It’s a different week so we’ll see how our car re-acts but we’ve got a good car this year.” Adams followed up his win last week with another one on Saturday night in the second Sportsman race…

One of the new drivers in the Modified Division is Ross “Boo Boo” Dalton, who is from Liberty. Dalton raced in the opener on April 22 and finished 25th. Dalton, 28, was born on Oct. 28 which is close to Halloween. When Dalton was born he was wearing an infant hat that said ‘Boo’ on it. So his mother said there’s my ‘Boo Boo’ and the nickname stuck….

--John Dell