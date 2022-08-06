Two of the best to ever race at Bowman Gray Stadium duel it out in 100-lap Modified race

It was a pass to remember for Burt Myers on Saturday night.

Stuck behind Tim Brown for what seemed like an eternity in the Great Clips 100 Modified race at Bowman Gray Stadium, Myers made his move on lap 82; it was a veteran move by one of the best who's ever raced at the famed quarter-mile track.

A late-arriving crowd that was waiting to make sure it didn’t rain of about 9,000 was on hand. The radar had storms close, but the track remained dry the entire day as the cars had a full day of practice to get ready for the races.

The fact that Myers made the pass against Brown, another of the best drivers to ever strap on a helmet, made it quite a night at the Stadium.

“I guess the only thing that would have made it better was if it was on lap 83,” Myers said, referring to Brown’s car number. “We’ve got a secret mission for this team, and so far we’ve accomplished what we wanted to accomplish. We knew it was going to be tough with all those guys up front, but I had confidence in my team and my God-given talent to get it done.”

Myers won his 87th career race, second most to Brown’s 94 wins. Brown has been stuck on 94 wins since late July of last year.

“Yeah, it is,” Brown said of the tough loss, as he stopped for a brief interview near his car in the pits. “I come to win and not finish second and get beat with 15 laps to go. It’s frustrating.”

On the previous six restarts, Brown was clean and quick and stayed out in front, but Myers finally got door to door on the seventh caution. On turn 2 after the green flag, Myers got around Brown on the outside.

“We just tried to do the best that we could do,” Myers said. “I knew how hungry Tim was, but in the situation where we’ve put ourselves in (out of the points race), it’s taken all the stress away. We’ve had more fun these last five weeks than I can ever remember.”

Brown, who had the fastest time in qualifying, got lucky and still drew the top spot after the redraw. He was in command for the first 80 laps, with Myers getting close to Brown around lap 40.

Gary Myers, the father of Burt, said it was a great move by Burt. “That was pretty good,” Gary said.

The good news for Brown, the defending champion, is that Brandon Ward, the points leader, finished sixth. So Brown now has the lead in the points race by six over Ward heading into next week.

Ward said he was pleased with moving up from 15th to sixth over the long race.

“I think he’ll be up by a few points, but like I’ve said, I’m not points racing. But tonight it was just about getting all we could get,” Ward said. “We were scrapping tonight and the outside lane wasn’t very good at all, so it’s hard to pass out there.”

As Brown continues to search for that first win, he’s still in good shape to win his 12th points championship.

“We’ll do the best we can,” Brown said of the two 50-lappers next weekend.

Winning the Fans Challenge and an extra $3,000 was John Holloman, who battled from the rear of the field to finish fourth. Danny Bohn wound up third.

Other winners

Gerald Robinson Jr. won his first race of the season from the pole in the Street Stock race that was shortened to 13 laps because of the 20-minute time limit. There were four cautions in the race, but Robinson held off Billy Gregg. Points leader Nate Gregg cut a tire on the final lap but by the time he got to the pits the race was called because of the time limit.

In the first 20-lap Sportsman race, 14-year-old Riley Neal nudged leader Wesley Thompson from behind on lap 17 that pushed Thompson to the outside as Neal went on to win his second race of the season. Thompson had the lead for most of the race but Neal made the move and it paid off. Kyle Southern was second as Neal won for the first time since April 30. Helping Neal this week in his preparation was former driver Derek Stoltz. “Man, I had a really good car tonight and I didn’t want to do Wesley dirty,” Neal said. “I just couldn’t help what I had to do right there but we had the fastest race car tonight.”

In the second Sportsman Division race, Amber Lynn won for the fifth time this season by holding off Zach Clifton and Tiger Tommy Neal, who was third. Chase Robertson had another good run with a fourth-place finish and Wesley Thompson came back after the first Sportsman race to grab fifth-place.

North Wilkesboro review

Several drivers got to run their cars at North Wilkesboro last week, and the reviews were all positive.

“It was just an awesome experience,” said Burt Myers, who raced both nights at the famed stadium. “Just being there and getting to go around that place is an experience I won’t forget.”

Brandon Ward said the bigger track took some getting used to.

“I went into turn one that first time, and when I stopped sliding that’s when I got going again,” Ward said. “It was really a cool experience, and I think they’ll do other things up there.”

Slate Myers gets on the track

Slate Myers, 14, the son of Burt Myers, got on the track and went through qualifying for the first time.

Driving No. 14 out of the Myers racing family, Slate said he had a lot of fun running the lap. His plan for the race, however, was to drive a couple laps than park it.

As for advice his father game him, Slate smiled: “He just said to go fast.”

Slate started No. 21 in the field, took one lap, then headed to the pits.

The next generation of the Myers’ family now has a taste of it.

Around the pits

Nick Wall, who was suspended for two weeks for his actions earlier this month during a caution in a Street Stock race, was eligible to return on Saturday night. Wall, however, wasn't in the lineup for the 20-lap Street Stock race …

Zach Brewer returned to the Modified Division after being out with an injury. Brewer, from Arcadia, missed last week’s two races but had a win earlier this year as well as eight other top 10 finishes …

Also going through qualifying for the Modified was Danny Bohn, who won the season opening 100 lap race. Bohn has only occasionally run at the stadium and was making his fourth appearance of the season …

Next week’s racing

The second-to-last weekend of the season will feature twin 50-lap Modified races. The second race will have the Madhouse scramble, in which the field will be jumbled. There will also be twin 20-lap Sportsman Division as well as a race in the Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions.

Also, there will be a skid race to end the night.