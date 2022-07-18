 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upon further review, Nate Gregg is winner of Street Stock race on Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium

  • 0
Bowman Gray Racing July 16 2022

Nick Wall, driver of the No. 15, and Nate Gregg, from the No. 28, try to settle a dispute on the infield on Saturday night.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

The good news for the Gregg family at Bowman Gray Stadium was that one of them did win the Street Stock race on Saturday night.

When the night ended, Billy Gregg was determined to be the winner after a late caution on lap 17 that ended the race because of the time limit. When a protest was filed, however, it was Billy’s son doing the protesting.

And Nate Gregg was declared the winner Monday after a race review.

“I’m happy it worked out that way because that’s my third win of the season,” said Nate Gregg, 18, who was determined to be leading when the caution officially started.

Billy Gregg, the two-time defending champion, said he figured his win might be taken away.

“It was weird that in the results they had Nate finishing 18th, and that didn’t seem right,” Billy said.

Nate Gregg and Nick Wall came together on the restart in a wild ending to the race.

Billy didn’t mind that Nate filed the protest.

“Nate protested the order of finish,” Billy said, “and I’m glad they looked at it and got it straightened out because I really want to try and race Nate as we both chase that points title.”

Wall led the race on the restart when Nate Gregg got too close and pushed Wall out of the way as Wall crashed hard into the infield.

Then under the caution of the scheduled 20-lap race, Wall went after Nate Gregg for payback. While Nate Gregg was trying to get through the infield to be closer to the pace car, Wall chased him and drove into him three times. Wall rammed Gregg, on the third time, on his driver’s side door about the 40-yard line on the Winston-Salem State football field.

After Gregg got out of his car, an official held him back. Wall got out of his car and tried to go toward Gregg, but track officials wrestled Wall to the ground. Two police officers went out to make sure the drivers stayed separated.

Both drivers were escorted back to the pit area and, according to Billy Gregg, words were exchanged in the pit area but that was it.

Father and son have been battling for the points title all season, but Billy said family is more important than a championship.

“We will handle it on the track and not under caution,” Billy said about Wall seriously damaging his son's car. “I’ve never hit anybody like that under caution. I’m about racing for wins and racing for championship so I don’t care what Nick Wall does, but I will trash my car and his car if they keep messing with my son.”

Nate Gregg said he could see why Wall went after him the first time and hit him pretty hard in the infield.

“I knew that was coming, but for him to keep going and hitting me again and again I thought was uncalled for,” Nate Gregg said.

Gray Garrison, the promoter of the NASCAR-sanctioned series, says his first priority is safety. He wouldn't say whether penalties would be handed down by NASCAR.

Track personnel who keep things moving and cleaned up after crashes were close to the altercation with Wall and Gregg.

Track personnel also had to get involved near turn one during a caution-flag battle involving Amber Lynn and Casey Kepler Jr. in a Sportsman Division race. Both cars were driving into each other as track personnel tried to stop them.

“We are about safety first for everybody,” Garrison said. “I do know we are going to have some pow-wows with a few drivers about things that have gone on.”

Bowman Gray Racing July 16 2022

Amber Lynn, right, and Casey Kepley Jr. battle during a caution in the first 20-lap Sportsman Division race on Saturday night.

The drivers treated The Madhouse crowd of more than 14,000 at the sold-out stadium to a wild night.

With five weeks left on the schedule, Nate Gregg leads his father by just four points.

Damage to Nate Gregg’s car totaled $5,000 to $7,000, Billy Gregg said.

“There wasn’t much left of the car,” Billy Gregg said, “but we’ll have it back and Nate will be ready to go.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Street Stock Division results

STREET STOCK FINISH

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN PURSE

1 28 Nate Gregg Lexington, NC 195

2 98 Billy Gregg Lexington, NC 195

3 70 Cale Martin Winston-Salem, NC 115

4 40 Taylor Robbins Winston-Salem, NC 100

5 72 Bryant Robertson Lexington, NC 140

6 24 Austin Jones Clemmons, NC 80

7 8 Bryan Sykes Jr Winston-Salem, NC 75

8 99 Bryan Sykes Winston-Salem, NC 70

9 68 Gerald Robinson Jr Winston-Salem, NC 65

10 02 David Creed Mount Airy, NC 60

11 1 Christian Joyce Trinity, NC 40

12 22 Brian Wall Winston-Salem, NC 40

13 64 Steven Truell Midway, NC 40

14 97 Chris Allison Mocksville, NC 40

15 79 Conner Shaw Walnut Cove, NC 40

16 13 Kevin Gilbert Mocksville, NC 40

17 69 Jordan Atkins Kernersville, NC 35

18 15 Nick Wall Pfafftown, NC 35

19 7 Zack Staley Reedy Creek, NC 35

20 16 Brad Lewis Winston-Salem, NC 35

21 10 Kendell Craig Hartless Winston-Salem, NC 35

*Results were made official on Monday afternoon

Bowman Gray Stadium Points

MODIFIED

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 04 Brandon Ward 516

   83 Tim Brown 516

3 4 Jason Myers 498

4 16 Chris Fleming 482

5 22 Jonathan Brown 475

6 1 Burt Myers 458

7 69 John Holleman 446

8 55 Jeremy Gerstner 436

9 5 Randy Butner 415

10 79 Zach Brewer 383

11 51 Junior Snow 361

12 75 Lee Jeffreys 354

13 44 Daniel Beeson 310

14 99 William Smith 218

15 05 Bussy Beavers 202

16 14 Cory Lovette 128

17 3 Danny Propst 125

18 12 Dean Ward 124

19 77 Susan Harwell 123

20 6 Greg Butcher 112

21 57 Danny Bohn 92

22 37 Dan Speeney 86

23 78 Paul Hall 74

24 89 Eddie Collins 68

25 88 Al Hill 61

26 2 Mike Adams 59

27 24 Andrew Harrah 56

28 40 Luke Fleming 52

29 07 John Smith 50

30 78 Austin Pack 38

31 92 Brody Jones 33

32 6 Troy Young 32

    15 Brian Loftin 32

34 99 Jordan Fleming 30

35 68 Junior Miller 24

     88 Matt Smith 24

     2 Gabriel Saavedra 24

38 05 Grayson Ward 21

39 51 Drew Moffitt 20

40 45 Gary Young Jr. 19

41 6 Jason Southern 16

42 88 Ryan Robertson 12

43 88 Brad Robbins 10

SPORTSMAN

1 21 Tommy Neal 509

2 81 Zack Clifton 496

3 12 Justin Taylor 482

4 19 Michael Adams 477

5 31 Chase Robertson 474

6 55 Zack Ore 449

7 2 Amber Lynn 422

8 07 Riley Neal 419

9 22 Wesley Thompson 402

10 92 Kyle Southern 364

11 03 Sterling Plemmons 340

12 7 Connor Branch 316

13 6 Kirk Sheets 314

14 54 Braden Mills 313

15 38 Mitch Gales 251

16 08 Dylan Ward 185

17 8 Casey Kepley Jr 152

18 02 Terry Thompson 148

19 08 Jacob Creed 145

20 30 Blake Shupe 116

21 5 Spencer Martin 106

22 06 Chase Lewis 81

23 66 Ronnie Clifton 76

24 3 Jeff Garrison 66

25 83 Cody Griffin 49

26 51 Austin Taylor 40

27 1 Doug Wall 7

28 77 Dale Fishel 5

STADIUM STOCK

1 24 A.J. Sanders 570

2 43 Brandon Brendle 566

3 99 Brandon Crotts 506

4 46 Wyatt Sapp 500

5 54 Justin Owens 456

6 16 Blaine Curry 448

7 81 Chuck Wall 432

8 03 Cody Gum 400

9 51 Andrew Cates 382

10 12 Levi Holt 366

11 27 Austin Cates 358

12 31 Kyler Staley 346

13 25 Matt Goodwin 302

14 74 Matt Alley 294

15 47 Tyler McDonald 272

16 05 Victor Flores 264

17 68 Tyler Bush 256

     14 Ken Bridges 256

     28 Robert Mabe 256

20 40 Kenny Dixon 240

21 80 Luke Smith 232

22 8 Stephen Sanders 230

23 17 Andy Southern 216

24 78 Grayson Keaton 174

     33 DJ Dean 174

26 48 Junior Smith 164

27 1 Jessie Yopp 156

28 71 Joel Stewart 110

29 39 Patrick Mullen 96

30 71 Corbin Foster 92

31 59 Dakota Warden 90

32 2 Blake Spears 74

33 32 William Smith 54

34 76 Connor Keaton 48

35 76 Billy Cameron Jr 46

36 75 Isaiah Dean 44

37 22 Adam Thomas 42

38 99 Blake Walker 40

    01 Chris Allison 40

    6 Dale Patterson 40

41 02 Paula Morgan 38

    7 James Allison 38

43 26 Jody Tingler 34

44 45 Josh Williams 30

45 21 Michael Wells 28

    59 Isaac Hayes 28

47 82 Alex Whatley 16

48 71 Dillon Freeman 8

STREET STOCK

1 28 Nate Gregg 524

2 98 Billy Gregg 520

3 02 David Creed 438

4 99 Bryan Sykes 430

5 1 Christian Joyce 418

6 7 Zack Staley 398

   40 Taylor Robbins 398

8 72 Bryant Robertson 374

9 8 Bryan Sykes Jr 346

10 13 Kevin Gilbert 342

11 24 Austin Jones 330

12 69 Jordan Atkins 320

13 15 Nick Wall 316

14 10 Kendell Craig Hartless 294

15 22 Brian Wall 282

16 97 Chris Allison 236

17 79 Conner Shaw 222

18 16 Brad Lewis 212

19 64 Steven Truell 196

20 06 Chase Lewis 186

21 70 Cale Martin 172

22 68 Gerald Robinson Jr 158

23 51 Austin Taylor 136

24 97 Charlie Gregg 72

25 00 Donnie Martin 60

26 2 Willie Wall 40

