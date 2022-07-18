Upon further review, Nate Gregg is winner of Street Stock race on Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium

The good news for the Gregg family at Bowman Gray Stadium was that one of them did win the Street Stock race on Saturday night.

When the night ended, Billy Gregg was determined to be the winner after a late caution on lap 17 that ended the race because of the time limit. When a protest was filed, however, it was Billy’s son doing the protesting.

And Nate Gregg was declared the winner Monday after a race review.

“I’m happy it worked out that way because that’s my third win of the season,” said Nate Gregg, 18, who was determined to be leading when the caution officially started.

Billy Gregg, the two-time defending champion, said he figured his win might be taken away.

“It was weird that in the results they had Nate finishing 18th, and that didn’t seem right,” Billy said.

Nate Gregg and Nick Wall came together on the restart in a wild ending to the race.

Billy didn’t mind that Nate filed the protest.

“Nate protested the order of finish,” Billy said, “and I’m glad they looked at it and got it straightened out because I really want to try and race Nate as we both chase that points title.”

Wall led the race on the restart when Nate Gregg got too close and pushed Wall out of the way as Wall crashed hard into the infield.

Then under the caution of the scheduled 20-lap race, Wall went after Nate Gregg for payback. While Nate Gregg was trying to get through the infield to be closer to the pace car, Wall chased him and drove into him three times. Wall rammed Gregg, on the third time, on his driver’s side door about the 40-yard line on the Winston-Salem State football field.

After Gregg got out of his car, an official held him back. Wall got out of his car and tried to go toward Gregg, but track officials wrestled Wall to the ground. Two police officers went out to make sure the drivers stayed separated.

Both drivers were escorted back to the pit area and, according to Billy Gregg, words were exchanged in the pit area but that was it.

Father and son have been battling for the points title all season, but Billy said family is more important than a championship.

“We will handle it on the track and not under caution,” Billy said about Wall seriously damaging his son's car. “I’ve never hit anybody like that under caution. I’m about racing for wins and racing for championship so I don’t care what Nick Wall does, but I will trash my car and his car if they keep messing with my son.”

Nate Gregg said he could see why Wall went after him the first time and hit him pretty hard in the infield.

“I knew that was coming, but for him to keep going and hitting me again and again I thought was uncalled for,” Nate Gregg said.

Gray Garrison, the promoter of the NASCAR-sanctioned series, says his first priority is safety. He wouldn't say whether penalties would be handed down by NASCAR.

Track personnel who keep things moving and cleaned up after crashes were close to the altercation with Wall and Gregg.

Track personnel also had to get involved near turn one during a caution-flag battle involving Amber Lynn and Casey Kepler Jr. in a Sportsman Division race. Both cars were driving into each other as track personnel tried to stop them.

“We are about safety first for everybody,” Garrison said. “I do know we are going to have some pow-wows with a few drivers about things that have gone on.”

The drivers treated The Madhouse crowd of more than 14,000 at the sold-out stadium to a wild night.

With five weeks left on the schedule, Nate Gregg leads his father by just four points.

Damage to Nate Gregg’s car totaled $5,000 to $7,000, Billy Gregg said.

“There wasn’t much left of the car,” Billy Gregg said, “but we’ll have it back and Nate will be ready to go.”