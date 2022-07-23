Walter 'Spider' Kimel, who drove for over four decades at Bowman Gray Stadium, dies at the age of 80

It’s a good bet fans of Bowman Gray Stadium racing don't know “Spider” Kimel’s first name but that’s OK.

Kimel, whose given name was Walter, was only known as Spider and was one of the more recognizable and winning drivers for a long time at the famed quarter-mile track.

Spider, 80, died after a battle with cancer last week, but he leaves behind a lot Bowman Gray Stadium memories.

The Kimel name is one of those long-time families that make Bowman Gray Stadium special. His niece, Susan, won 11 times in the 1980s’ and ‘90s and has the most wins ever for a women at the track. Current Sportsman driver Amber Lynn is one behind Susan Kimel’s record.

“He was so special to us,” Susan said in an e-mail. “I’ve been in the family since 1988 and the funny thing is he always called me by my first name, which is Martha. And I would always call him by his middle name which is Hansel.”

The nickname of Spider came when Kimel was in middle school and his friend, Barney Johnson, started calling him Spider. It stuck through high school and into the working world and into his hobby of racing cars at the Stadium.

“He was tall and thin so his friend Barney started calling him that and it stuck for all these years,” said Steve Kimel, who is a nephew and husband of Susan.

For nearly 50 years Spider along with his brothers Billy and Butch all raced at the stadium. The Kimel family amassed 76 wins, three championships and a multitude of awards at the stadium in just about every division.

Also, Spider’s son, Ricky, was a successful driver doing most of his damage – no pun intended – in the many demolition derbies he entered.

“I know my dad would help out anybody he could either at the race track or just around town,” Ricky said. “He was just one of those people that folks were drawn to and he loved to play jokes on people.”

Ricky said he remembers one year at the end-of-season banquet Spider brought a little squirt gun.

“So every now and then at the next table he would squirt it and they kept looking up at the ceiling thinking there was a leak,” Ricky said. “And they never found out but that’s just the type of guy he was. He loved having fun and didn’t take everything so seriously.”

Ricky and his brother, Ronnie, grew up around Bowman Gray Stadium.

“I’ve really been overwhelmed with people calling, texting and e-mailing me about dad,” Ronnie said. “It’s just hard to believe the impact he had but it really does help to know he touched so many lives.”

Ricky said the family bond was strong because they all would be the stadium every weekend during the summer. Spider and his wife, Bonnie, have been married for more than 60 years.

“Mom is in a rest home but she’s doing OK,” Ricky said.

Because the stadium had such a grip on the family Steve said most of the family weddings were held over July 4th weekend because that’s when the series would take off and there would be no racing at the stadium.

“I remember after Susan and I were married (in 1989) we are getting ready to go race the next weekend and Spider comes up with a big of surprises to put on the car with shaving cream and decorations because we were just married,” Steve said. “We are getting ready to go on the track and he decorates the car. I didn’t think that was a good idea but I wasn’t going to fight him on that.”

Spider, who got to know Alvin Hawkins when Spider was a teenager, first started racing in 1960 and covered four decades until he finally retired from racing in 1998. Hawkins was one of the co-founders of the racing series at Bowman Gray Stadium and the series is still going strong today.

Some of Spider’s highlights include July of 1998 he won a Sportsman race at nearly 57 years of age and at the time was the oldest winner for that division. That was his final victory of his long career.

Kimel raced so long at the stadium divisions aren’t even around anymore. Overall he made 381 career starts in the Blunderbust, Street Stock, Limited Sportsman and Sportsman divisions and compiled 45 wins. His winning percentage of 33% is one of the best in the stadium’s 73 years of racing.

“Dad liked to win, don’t get me wrong,” Ricky said. “And he raced for a long time over there and he loved it.”

His first series he raced in 1960 was called the Hobbies Division.

In the last couple of weeks Ronnie said he and one of his daughters cleaned up two rooms in Spider’s house in Rural Hall that had all of his trophies, ribbons and plagues from a lifetime of racing. As long as he raced and won at the stadium it shouldn't be a surprise that he needed two rooms at his house to display all his trophies.

“We sort of went down memory lane and cleaned up those rooms and it’s sort of cool that’s is a shrine to his four decades of racing over there at Bowman Gray,” Ronnie said.

Steve Kimel said in Spider’s later years he loved seeing his grandchildren and great grandchildren and making whatever time he could to see them. He is survived by five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

“He’d show up all the time and sometimes didn’t even call,” Steve said. “He just wanted to be a part of their lives and that’s something we all will remember about him.”

At least three of Spider’s cars are at Susan and Steve’s house and Steve has spent the last four years restoring the famous green Kermit “The Frog” car.

“He really loved that car and won a lot of races with it,” Steve said. “I almost have it ready to go and it would be cool to maybe take it over to the stadium at some point.”

Gray Garrison, the promoter of the series and a relative of the Hawkins' family, said the Kimel family is still a part of Bowman Gray Stadium because they get a lot of the demolition cars from Ricky.

“Ricky still races in the Demoltion Derby’s we have out here from time to time so their family has been a part of it all,” Garrison said. “They are one of those nostalgic families that make up this place’s history.”

As for Spider on the track Garrison said Spider could be a little too competitive at times.

“I remember one time a higher up from NASCAR was here and saw something Spider did in a race that he didn't like so the official went down to the pit area to give Spider an ear full,” Garrison said. “And then when the NASCAR official came back up to the press box he said that Spider was such a nice guy he said ‘I couldn’t do anything to him.’”

Garrison said that Spider’s ‘aww shucks’ personality won him over with a lot of people. “He was just one of those good guys who were down to earth,” Garrison said.

Ricky said the Spider didn’t want a funeral but they will have a memorial service in the coming weeks.

“We’ll get to celebrate his life at some point,” Ricky said, “and it was a good life.”