WATCH NOW: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the resurrection of North Wilkesboro Speedway

Statistics and the oddsmakers make Chase Elliott this year’s favorite to win the NASCAR championship. He leads the Cup Series with four wins, won the regular-season title and enters the playoffs with a 15-point cushion in the standings. Elliott doesn’t put too much faith into the numbers game. If there truly is a favorite in this 16-driver field, he can’t pick one, not even himself. NASCAR this season has had 16 different winners through the 26 regular-season races. Five drivers visited victory lane for the first time in their career. The playoffs open Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.