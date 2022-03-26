top story WATCH NOW: First day of practice on the new track at Bowman Gray Stadium Mar 26, 2022 Mar 26, 2022 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia Lewis Hamilton focusing on societal change rather than F1 titles AP Lewis Hamilton focusing on societal change rather than F1 titles Former UFC fighter being charged with 11 counts of batter AP Former UFC fighter being charged with 11 counts of batter Ash Barty announces retirement at 25 AP Ash Barty announces retirement at 25