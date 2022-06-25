WATCH NOW: Paratroopers make a grand entrance at Bowman Gray Stadium

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
She can become the all-time winner for women drivers if she takes checkered flag in 100-lap Sportsman race
Week No. 7 will be on Saturday and will feature two 50-lap races in the Modified Division
Top finishers on the Bowman Gray Stadium racing schedule, with Jonathan Brown capturing the win in the featured Saturday night race:
Rookie Junior Snow also picks up win in Modified Division
Hall of Fame drag racer Doug Herbert started the program in 2008 after a family tragedy
The new track has something to do with so many different winners
One of those surprises is Tim Brown, Burt Myers and John Holloman have yet to win
Despite seven cautions nobody can make a run at her as she wins the featured race
There's been plenty of parity in the Modified Division so far this season
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.