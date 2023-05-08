Through three weeks of the 17-week Bowman Gray Stadium racing season the points races are tight, which is how officials would like it to stay for the entire season.
Racing will resume on Saturday with the Street Stock's Thunder Road Grill 50-lap race, the longest race of the season for that division.
Here are the updated standings for all four divisions.
BRAD’S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES
RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS
1 1 Burt Myers 148
2 04 Brandon Ward 134
3 83 Tim Brown 126
4 16 Chris Fleming 122
5 75 Lee Jeffreys 116
6 44 Daniel Beeson 108
7 4 Jason Myers 104
8 5 Randy Butner 94
9 10 Dan Speeney 92
57 Danny Bohn 92
11 91 Junior Snow 82
12 99 Jordan Fleming 78
13 79 James Civali 76
14 3 Danny Propst 74
15 69 John Holleman IV 68
16 51 Drew Moffitt 46
17 15 Brian Loftin 40
39 Gerald Robinson Jr. 40
19 92 Brody Jones 30
20 6 Cory Lovette 28
21 21 Dylan Ward 26
50 Ross BooBoo Dalton 26
49 Lee Stimpson 26
24 21 Tommy Neal 24
25 89 Eddie Collins 22
26 99 William Smith 18
27 7 Susan Harwell 16
28 7 Greg Butcher 14
37 Mike Speeney 14
30 07 John Smith 12
31 70 Andrew Harrah 10
32 9 Kyle Southern 6
McDOWELL HEATING & AIR SPORTSMAN
1 31 Chase Robertson 137
2 12 Justin Taylor 131
3 2 Amber Lynn 130
4 07 Riley Neal 129
5 19 Michael Adams 120
6 03 Sterling Plemmons 113
7 55 Zack Ore 111
8 7 Connor Branch 108
9 6 Kirk Sheets 95
10 38 Mitch Gales 91
11 51 Austin Taylor 84
12 22 Wesley Thompson 77
13 15 T. Dawson 76
14 28 Nate Gregg 71
15 5 Spencer Martin 65
16 54 Braden Mills 64
17 21 Tommy Neal 32
18 24 A.J. Bernys 28
19 13 Tucker Myers 23
20 13 Blake Shinault 16
LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW
STREET STOCK SERIES
1 1 Christian Joyce 144
2 03 Cody Gum 128
3 99 Bryan Sykes Jr 126
4 23 Jordan Atkins 120
5 70 Cale Martin 114
6 7 Zack Staley 112
7 00 Donnie Martin 110
8 98 Billy Gregg 100
9 24 Austin Jones 94
10 4 Emilee Lewis 82
11 16 Brad Lewis 80
12 06 Chase Lewis 78
13 10 Kendell Craig Hartless 74
14 13 Kevin Gilbert 72
15 30 Zachary Cogar 70
16 19 Robbie White 68
17 79 Conner Shaw 66
18 21 Wes Glascoe 64
19 25 Cooper Lowe 60
20 9 Justin Cummings 50
21 2 Willie Wall 48
Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES
1 81 Chuck Wall 142
59 Isaac Harris 142
3 16 Blaine Curry 140
4 8 Stephen Sanders 134
5 46 Wyatt Sapp 130
69 Brandon Crotts 130
7 54 Justin Owens 122
31 Kyler Staley 122
9 43 Brandon Brendle 118
24 A.J. Sanders 118
11 27 Austin Cates 114
12 40 Kenny Dixon 110
18 Billy Andrews 110
14 74 Matt Alley 108
60 Brad Mickalowski 108
16 90 Robert Strmiska 98
17 7 Brandon Clements 96
04 Conner Sheets 96
19 50 Terry Torrence 92
28 Robert Mabe 92
48 Kenny Flippin 92
22 98 Darrell Foster 84
23 25 Matt Goodwin 80
24 55 Jeremy Smith 76
25 51 Andrew Cates 72
26 71 Chris Allison 68
27 71 James Allison 62
28 14 Ken Bridges 58
52 Nick Bell 58
30 2 Carson Reed 52
26 Ricky Wall 52
05 Victor Flores 52
33 56 Andrew Mason 50
34 5 Connor Keaton 34
35 41 Austin Shumate 26
36 26 Jody Tingler 20
