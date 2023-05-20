NORTH WILKESBORO — Rajah Caruth was looking to build on last week's sixth-place finish at Darlington with a good showing in this week's NASCAR Truck Series race, but his run at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday was brought to an end by a wreck with 50 laps to go.

Caruth was in the midst of a bunched-up field with nowhere to go when Tyler Angrum got into the wall in turn four and bounced off into traffic. Caruth couldn't slow down quickly enough and hit Angrum's rear bumper. Caruth's front end was mangled and the car was rolled back to his garage area. He went to the infield care center, but appeared to be uninjured.

"That's just a product of the Truck Series, to be honest," Caruth said after emerging from the care center. "You're honestly not really penalized for driving (badly), so you kind of have to race like that in this series, where in Xfinity, it's a lot better with give and take, so that's just part of it.

"It's kind of a bad deal, but we'll keep digging," he added.

Caruth, a 20-year-old rising senior at Winston-Salem State, qualified 23rd on Saturday morning. He hovered around that position for the first 200 laps at the five-eighths-mile oval. He moved up as high as 16th, and was as far back as 25th and one lap down. Caruth was 19th when the wreck took him and his car out. While he lost a chance to make a late run at the checkered flag, he kept his emotions in check.

"You can't get mad at one particular person because you'll get unfocused," he said.

"I honestly have a lot of things to clean up, I feel like, but I learned a lot today, and we'll do a lot better at the next two."

Caruth walked from his brief interview session back to his car hauler, where his crew began dismantling the damaged portions of the truck. Not far behind him was his father, Roger, whose paternal instincts naturally kicked in.

"I think the urge to make sure he's safe, and then you start to analyze. He was in a position where he couldn't go anywhere," said the elder Caruth. "So, you know these cars are put together fairly well, so I think the safety measures are in place."

Roger Caruth said he's looking forward to redemption for his son, beginning in seven days at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"I mean, he had a great run last week. We were trying to build on that momentum, but that didn't happen," he said. "But he runs really well at Charlotte. He placed third last year in ARCA, so he will probably do well there next weekend."

Kyle Larson, who started in seventh position, took advantage of a late caution that led to two extra laps, charged to the front of the pack and won the race. Ty Majeski finished second, followed by Matt DiBenedetto, Carson Hocevar and Bubba Wallace.

The festivities at North Wilkesboro Speedway conclude on Sunday with the All-Star Race, scheduled for 8 p.m.

