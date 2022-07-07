Mount Tabor alum Cameron Ponder shares SoCon athlete of the year

Mount Tabor graduate Cameron Ponder has been named Bob Waters Southern Conference Male Athlete of the Year award, along with Chattanooga football player Cole Strange. Furman golfer Anna Morgan won the SoCon women's award.

Ponder, a senior, was named Furman’s male athlete of the year for a second straight year. He earned All-America honors in the 3,000-meter run for the second straight year by finishing 11th in the event at the NCAA Indoor track and field championships in March. He qualified for the meet with a career-best time of 7:45.56, which ranked 14th nationally.

Ponder also won the mile at the SoCon indoor championships in a meet-record time of 3:59.75 and helped the Paladins’ distance-medley relay finish second.

In the fall, Ponder won the SoCon cross country championship with a time of 24:40.0, earning conference runner of the year accolades and leading Furman to its ninth straight team title. He finished ninth at the NCAA Southeast Regional, earning all-region honors and helping the Paladins to a second-place team finish, a No. 17 national ranking, and a spot in the NCAA championships.

He claimed SoCon runner of the week honors twice during cross country season and track honors three times during indoor season. Ponder earned monthly honors a combined three times during the academic year. In addition, he was twice named the SoCon Student-Athlete of the Week.

A member of the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team, Ponder volunteers with the Greenville Children’s Hospital and organized various community service initiatives for the Paladins with the children’s hospital, including a toy drive through the Valiant Player organization. He also is a member of the Furman Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.