Mount Tabor loses to Richmond Senior in season opener

Richmond County rolled into Bob Sapp Field and outslugged Mount Tabor 56-41 Friday night in the high school football season opener for both teams.
The Spartans, who won the Class 3-AA state championship in the spring and have moved up to 4-A, dug themselves a huge hole in the first half and trailed 42-7 at halftime before mounting a comeback in the second half. Mount Tabor, which lost 17 seniors from last season’s state-championship team, showed plenty of fight in the second half to make things interesting.
The loss is the first for the Mount Tabor program since a 35-13 defeat against Watauga in the third round of the 3-AA playoffs on Nov. 29, 2019.
A recap:
Why Mount Tabor lost
Richmond County quarterback Kellan Hood was a handful in the first half, rushing for 117 yards and a touchdown and throwing for 117 yards and two touchdowns while building a 42-7 lead. The Raiders piled up 297 total yards of offense in the first half.
Conversely, the Spartans couldn’t get much going on offense during the first half (89 total yards—nine rushing, 80 passing) and couldn’t quite get over the hump in the second half.
Stars
Richmond County
Kellan Hood: 12 carries for 130 yards, on touchdown; 6-9 passing for 139 yards, two touchdowns
Mount Tabor
Noah Marshall: 16 carries for 108 yards, two touchdowns (69, 25 yards); Lance Patterson: 7 receptions, 160 yards, two touchdowns; Semaj Reaves Smith: 13-for-22, 318 passing yards, three touchdowns; Elliot Trinh: 6-7 extra points, touchdown-saving tackle on a kickoff, one touchback
Records
Richmond County: 1-0
Mount Tabor: 0-1
Up next
Richmond County: At Matthews Butler, Aug. 28
Mount Tabor: North Forsyth, 7 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
Richmond County 56, Mount Tabor 41
Richmond County 7 35 14 0 – 56
Mount Tabor 7 0 21 13 – 41
R—Nasir Crumpton 2 run (Alex Medina kick)
MT – Lance Patterson 52 pass from Smith (Elliot Trinh kick)
R—Kellan Hood 11 run (Medina kick)
R – Cason Douglas 31 pass from Hood (Medina kick)
R – Taye Spencer 7 run (Medina kick)
R—Jaleak Gates 19 fumble return (Medina kick)
R—Chris Ellerbe 39 pass from Hood (Medina kick)
MT—Noah Marshall 69 run (Trinh kick)
R—Douglas 87 kick return (Medina kick)
MT—Marshall 25 run (Trinh kick)
MT – Patterson 80 pass from Smith (Trinh kick)
R—Ke’Sean Ingram 69 fumble return (Medina kick)
MT – Marshall 52 run (Trinh kick)
MT—Jamarien Peterkin 76 pass from Smith (kick blocked)