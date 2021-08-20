Mount Tabor loses to Richmond Senior in season opener

Richmond County rolled into Bob Sapp Field and outslugged Mount Tabor 56-41 Friday night in the high school football season opener for both teams.

The Spartans, who won the Class 3-AA state championship in the spring and have moved up to 4-A, dug themselves a huge hole in the first half and trailed 42-7 at halftime before mounting a comeback in the second half. Mount Tabor, which lost 17 seniors from last season’s state-championship team, showed plenty of fight in the second half to make things interesting.

The loss is the first for the Mount Tabor program since a 35-13 defeat against Watauga in the third round of the 3-AA playoffs on Nov. 29, 2019.

A recap:

Why Mount Tabor lost

Richmond County quarterback Kellan Hood was a handful in the first half, rushing for 117 yards and a touchdown and throwing for 117 yards and two touchdowns while building a 42-7 lead. The Raiders piled up 297 total yards of offense in the first half.

Conversely, the Spartans couldn’t get much going on offense during the first half (89 total yards—nine rushing, 80 passing) and couldn’t quite get over the hump in the second half.

Stars