Mount Tabor, Northwest Guilford are top seeds for Frank Spencer tournament

WINSTON-SALEM — Mount Tabor and newcomer Northwest Guilford are the No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets of the 47th Frank Spencer Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket games will be played at North Forsyth, with Northwest Guilford opening against No. 8 seed Carver at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The other three first-round games in the bracket will follow.

Pepsi bracket games will be played at Reynolds, with Mount Tabor facing No. 8 seed West Forsyth at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The other three first-round games in the bracket follow.

The tournament is named for Frank Spencer, a former Winston-Salem Journal sports editor, and is a fundraiser for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' high schools. Tickets are $10 for the first and second days of the tournament, which runs through Dec. 23. Admission for consolation-bracket games on the final day are $7, and tickets for the championship doubleheader at North Forsyth are $10.

Here are the first-round pairings:

WEDNESDAY

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket

At North Forsyth

No. 1 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 8 Carver, 2:15 p.m.

No. 2 Reagan at No. 7 North Forsyth, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Parkland vs. No. 6 Atkins, 5:45 p.m.

No. 4 Mount Airy vs. No. 5 Winston-Salem Prep,, 7:30 p.m.

Pepsi bracket

At Reynolds

No. 1 Mount Tabor vs. No. 8 West Forsyth, 2:15 p.m.

No. 2 East Forsyth vs. No. 7 South Stokes, 4 p.m.

No. 3 North Surry at No. 6 Reynolds, 5:45 p.m.

No. 4 Glenn vs. No. 5 Walkertown, 7:30 p.m.