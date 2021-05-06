Mount Tabor wins its first state championship in football

Mount Tabor has claimed its first state championship in football, winning the Class 3-AA title with a 24-16 victory over Cleveland on Thursday night at Kenan Stadium.
Why the Spartans won
Lance Patterson scored all three touchdowns for Mount Tabor, and Coach Tiesuan Brown’s defense stopped Cleveland’s final drive at the Mount Tabor 17. The Spartans survived a safety with less than four minutes to play.
Stars
Cleveland
QB Skyler Locklear: 17-of-28 passing, 189 yards, TD, 2 INTs.
Mount Tabor
QB Tyress McIntyre: 10-of-12 passing, 182 yards, TD.
WR-KR Lance Patterson: 71 yards rushing, 102 yards receiving, 31-yard fumble return for TD.
LB Max U’Ren: INT.
The big plays
Patterson caught a 70-yard touchdown pass, ran 7 yards for a TD and returned a fumble 32 yards for a score to earn MVP honors.
What they're saying
"We knew everybody from our city, everybody from our state was going to be watching this game, so we knew we had to put it on for our city. This puts Tabor on the map and I feel like it's going to be the best thing to ever happen to Mount Tabor." -- Lance Patterson, Mount Tabor junior and game MVP
"We knew he was a dynamic player and someone we had to key on. Obviously, running the football has been his calling card all year, but you look at the Weddington tape and he made some big throws in that game, too."– Scott Riley, Cleveland coach, on Mount Tabor quarterback Tyress McIntyre.
"I told these guys from the beginning, 'Y'all have something special and y'all can be the first.' They really took that to heart and went hard every day." – Tiesuan Brown, Mount Tabor coach.
Records
Cleveland: 10-1.
Mount Tabor: 11-0.
Scoring summary
Cleveland 0 7 7 2 — 16
Mount Tabor 7 7 7 3 — 24
MT – Lance Patterson 70 pass from Tyress McIntyre (Eliott Trinh kick), 1st, 6:55
Cl – Carter Griffith 18 pass from Cameron Goins (Shuaid Zayyad kick), 2nd, 8:05
MT – Patterson 7 run (Trinh kick), 2nd, :29
MT – Patterson 31 fumble return (Trinh kick), 3rd, 11:04
Cl – Nick Roccia 30 pass from Skyler Locklear (Zayyad kick), 3rd, 4:36