Josiah Banks, for just a few moments, had a quiet locker room.
Banks, now a rising senior on Mount Tabor's football team, hadn't been a defensive starter long, maybe four games that sophomore season, when he stood before a hoard of players on a rainy, cold night in November 2018 at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville.
The son of a Methodist pastor commenced a sermon, referring to the "ups and downs of the season" that included four losses before an eight-game winning streak going into that playoff game. He spoke of "lost brothers," alluding to Aquindae King, the Spartans' defensive back who died in March 2017 at age 16.
His team won that game, but those moments were pivotal for Banks' development into a pillar for the program. They put the 6-foot-1, 205-pound starting linebacker on a leadership path that is taking him toward training and education at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., and a five-year commitment to service after graduation from an institution that has produced two presidents and numerous distinguished alumni.
"He's the guy that he's going to get in his peers' head about keeping their grades up," said Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown, mentioning that his son, Kingston, follows Banks on TikTok, where he posts clips of morning devotional prayers. "He's the type of kid you don't have to worry about, as far as classroom or inside the building."
Banks, 17, who carries a 4.1 grade-point average, wants to become a physician assistant.
"You know, I always told the kid he should try and be the president one day," Brown said. "He's just that type of kid — I'm serious."
Banks racked up 10 Division I scholarship offers after a junior season that included 130 tackles, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. He said he had to "man up" and make a college decision after the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from visiting college campuses. Army linked Banks with Lawrence "LoSco" Scott, a former Black Knights running back and now the director of player development at West Point, and Lt. Col. Matthew Posner, in charge of the orthopaedic sports medicine fellowship at Keller Army Community Hospital.
"Most people don't really think about going to West Point unless they offer you or pursue you in any other type of way," said Banks, who was primarily recruited by wide receivers coach Keith Gaither as an outside linebacker. "But I just began to talk more with the coaches and build a connection with the coaches. They connected me with alumni of West Point and people who are there now.
"They just told me the benefits, and they just kept it real with me."
Brown said he asked Banks on Aug. 3, the opening day for limited workouts in Forsyth County, if he'd consider committing to a Power Five program, like Wake Forest, if that opportunity appeared. That included an honest question about whether he looked to serve in the military after graduation. Banks told his coach that he already grew up with a "general" at home.
It was arguably a heartfelt comment. Banks' father, George, the pastor of Goler Memorial A.M.E Zion Church in downtown Winston-Salem, was recruited by Bill Dooley to play at Wake Forest from 1991 to 1995 as a quarterback and halfback. George Banks said he should've been what he called a statistic. He was raised in Ladysmith, a small, unincorporated area about halfway between Fredericksburg and Richmond in Virginia, to unmarried parents in poverty.
Neither George Banks nor Josiah's mother, Keisha, who played women's basketball at Winston-Salem State, had parents who graduated from college. Humble beginnings, he added. Josiah Banks, who is in the National Honor Society and YMCA Black Achievers program, said his father held him to high standards.
"By God's grace, I have three earned degrees and my wife has two," George Banks said. "And so he just saw us really depend on our faith to get us through because, you know, I grew up in the country of Virginia. People didn't go to school — especially young black boys didn't go to college. You know, men go work as a day laborer, at most.
"I grew up around a lot of my friends who went to jail for selling drugs. And so he saw and heard, from the time he was born, how blessed I felt to have the opportunities that I had coming from a small town that nobody really knows in Virginia except that it's off I-95."
Josiah Banks, through the years, has maintained a knack for helping people. Brown noted that he's served as an occasional math tutor for teammates. That was likely why he landed on an interest in becoming a physician assistant, a medical professional who works under a doctor's supervision.
But Banks said he cultivated an interest in science early. Even while he was a student at Harrisburg Elementary in Cabarrus County, he recalled a desire to be a paleontologist. Banks had dinosaur figurines at his fingertips — T-Rex was his favorite — and watched plenty of television shows, including a few CDs during road trips.
The move to physician assistant didn't occur until the end of his freshman year at Mount Tabor. Initially, he looked at physical therapy. Banks, already curious about medicine, said he discovered a physician assistant interest in searching the CollegeBoard.com website while picking classes for the upcoming school year.
"That's not really a lot of bang for your buck," Banks said of his early hopes of paleontology. "I started to look into medical careers and saw that there was a need for physician assistants. And I always wanted to have job security.
"And being in the medical field, you're always going to be employed if you're good. … I just fell in love with the concept."
And to begin that journey, Banks will undergo a rigorous evaluation process — an application window that remains open from January of a prospective student's junior year to January of their senior year, according to Lt. Col. Rance Lee, the academy's deputy director of admissions. That includes teacher evaluations, three candidate statements and an activities log. A congressional nomination from their respective U.S. representative, one of two senators or the vice president is required.
Candidates are screened via the Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board, Lee said. After those three completed steps, admissions will evaluate an application. According to Lee, the academy recommends four years of English, a foreign language, math — a minimum of precalculus — and science.
Lee, who graduated from West Point in 1997, said alums are known and highly sought.
"I'll tell you what, it was the best decision I ever made," said Lee, who competed for the Army track and field team. "I grew up. I learned how to be a leader. You know, I've led troops on the (Demilitarized Zone) in Korea. I've led troops in Iraq. I've led troops in Afghanistan.
"West Point definitely prepared me for that. Being a West Point grad definitely helped out when I was applying for graduate schools. … Folks ask me all the time, 'Would I do it over again?' And the answer is absolutely — without question."
Brown guessed Banks was about 140 pounds — a "big-eyed kid" and "skinny bean" — when he entered the JV program three years back. He said Banks still has plenty to prove.
"The sky's the limit for him. And he has goals, man — real goals," Brown said. "You know he said, 'Coach, I'm just not going to be on the team. I'm going to start.' And I believe him.
"I believe whatever that young man puts his mind to, he's going to do it. He's just that type of person."
