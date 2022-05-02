Mount Tabor's Michai James wins regional NCHSAA scholarship

CHAPEL HILL — Mount Tabor's Michai James has won a regional Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarship from the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

The regional scholarship provides a $750 grant to "outstanding Black African American, Native American, Alaska Native, Asian American, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, or Hispanic American student-athletes participating on a sanctioned varsity team at an NCHSAA member school."

James, a senior, played varsity football for four years at Mount Tabor. He was a part of the Spartans' Class 3-AA championship team in the spring of 2021 and has given back to his community by serving the YMCA Annual Thanksgiving Meal and sorting toys for Christmas gifts with the Love Out Loud program. James will pursue a degree in information technology at N.C. A&T.

“Athletic participation has afforded me the opportunity to not only form unique bonds with other players, but to also aid in me having good health," James said. "The unique bonds are irreplaceable and built with people who inspire different parts of my life.”

One male and one female student-athlete from the regional winners were selected as a state scholarship recipient and each receives an additional $1,000 scholarship. This year’s state recipients are Latecyia “Cece” Johnson from Morehead City Marine Science and Technology Early College and Farhan Siddiqui from Burlington Williams.

Bradshaw, an NCHSAA Hall of Fame inductee in 1995 and a National High School Hall of Fame inductee in 2010, was an outstanding athlete at Durham Hillside. He went on to North Carolina College (now N.C. Central) and pitched for several Negro League teams. He became the first African American city or county athletic director when he took over for the Durham City School system athletics department, where he served until his retirement in 1992.

