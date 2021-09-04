N.C. A&T Aggies come up short in 29-18 loss in opener against Furman

Notes: Late in the first quarter the Aggies lost another defensive player when linebacker Alex Fumbah was called for targeting on a hit and was ejected…. Another starting linebacker for the Aggies, Jacob Roberts, was called for a targeting penalty and was also ejected early in the third quarter. “I don't know who I should be disappointed with, the league or what have you,” Washington said about the two targeting calls that went against the Aggies. “They showed all the other plays on replay but neither one of those were shown. And I asked on both occasions can we take a look.”… The Paladins defense did a good job of stopping Jah-Maine Martin, who had 12 carries for just 33 yards. Ron Hunt, however, had five catches for 146 yards with two touchdowns for the Aggies.